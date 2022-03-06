All hail the Pope! Ben's treble puts Hastings United TEN points clear

After a deluge of rain the night before The Continental Pilot Field plays host to Corinthian. The sky is cloudy as the players enter the pitch, Hastings United nine points above Cray Valley PM in second place whilst Corinthian sit in 11th place.

Corinthian start the first half, however it's United who pressurise the away defence when Knory Scott lifts a ball towards Finn O’Mara who heads the ball down to Pope, but the keeper is ready for the shot and makes a fine save.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Pope - pictured celebrating a goal v Phoenix - was in the goals again with a treble to see off Corinthian / Picture: Scott White

In the 9th minute Scott then bosses the right wing to bring the ball square into the feet of Pope in the penalty area, his first shot is blocked by a defender, his second shot hits the back of the net and the crowd roars in delight.

The pressure remains all Hastings with more chances falling to Danny Parrish and Pope, however the defence do their job and clear their lines.

Corinthian suffered a moment of panic when a defender's mistimed header goes just over the bar, the resulting corner produces a magnificent Scott shot where the keeper tips the ball over, the next corner is claimed comfortably by the keeper and O’Mara finds himself in the book for blocking the goalkeepers clearance attempt.

In the 31st minute Ollie Black finds himself in some space and neatly threads the ball to the feet of Parish, Parish knows he can’t get a clear shot so squares to Pope who fires the hosts 2-0 up from six yards out.

Hastings maintain pressure in the final 15 minutes with the Corinthian keeper making superb saves from Parish, Pope, Craig Stone and Scott.

As the referee blows for half-time the sound of 'Benny Pope is magic, he wears a pointy hat, and when the lord came down to him, he said you must attack' is echoing around the ground. HT: Hastings United 2 – 0 Corinthian

Hastings start the second half however it's Corinthian who are trying a little harder, forcing Louis Rogers into action when a neat cross is played into the box.

O’Mara and Pope both have headers saved from the Corinthian keeper until Parish’s left foot shot is tipped over the bar by the keeper. The ‘U’s keep the pressure up and Corinthian are unable to get out of their own half.

Parish has the chance to show what he can do with a free kick when he curls it over the wall, the keeper not sure what's happening has the ball hit him in the chest, the ball falls to a Corinthian player who clears his lines.

Parish has been an absolute play-maker this second half and finds himself in the box with the ball ready to strike, the defender brings Parish down and instantly the referee points to the spot. In the 82nd minute up steps Pope who sends the keeper the wrong way and earns his hat-trick and put the ‘U’s 3-0 up.

Hastings keep the pressure off themselves with some excellent defensive football and see out the last seven minutes with no real incidents, cheers around the pitch when the referee blows his whistle for FT. Hastings United 3 – 0 Corinthian

Man of the Match: Ben Pope

Attendance: 1329

Hastings United: 1. Louis Rogers 2. Ollie Black (Replaced by 19. Dave Martin 79′) 4. Finn O’Mara (Cautioned: 27′) 5. Craig Stone 6. Tom Chalmers 7. Danny Parish 8. Jack Dixon (Replaced By 14. Kenny Pogue 86′) 9. Ben Pope (Goal 9′, Goal 31′, Goal 82′ Pen) 10. Sam Adams 16. Kane Penn 18. Knory Scott (Replaced by 11. James Hull 72′)

Subs: 11. James Hull 14. Kenny Pogue 15. Ismaila Diallo 17. Tommy Cooney 19. Dave Martin