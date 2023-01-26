Any chance of a match? Bognor Regis Town and Chichester City keen to get back on pitch

Any chance of a game? Bognor Regis Town and Chichester City are desperate to play – but winter weather has made them to wait to get back on the pitch and back on form.

The Rocks have not played since January 7 and have not won an Isthmian premier match since November – but they hope to put both statistics right this Saturday at Corinthian-Casuals.

Chi City have been out of Isthmian south east action for just as long and aim to get their season up and running again with home matches against Haywards Heath on Saturday and Lancing next Tuesday.

Both the Rocks and City are closer to their respective relegation zones than they’d like and will want to hit the ground running when they do play again.

Rocks groundsman James Askew took this picture of the Nye Camp pitch on Tuesday - what it does not show is that the side of the surface on the right, in front of the main stand, took longer to thaw - as usual - than the rest of it

There’s talk of the Rocks’ Sussex Senior Cup tie at home to Eastbourne Borough being held next Tuesday (Jan 31), though this has yet to be confirmed.