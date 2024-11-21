As Rotherham United fans turn on their players, Crawley Town boss praises Reds fans as 'amazing
After a tricky start for the former Newcastle United goalkeeper, Elliot has started to get his team some good results and performances, along with the nice football Crawley have got used to since Scott Lindsey was manager.
With this, he is also getting more popular with the Crawley fans, along with the players, and this has been shown by the support they have received home and away in every game/competition they have played in.
This is the opposite of Reds opponents this weekend, with Rotherham United and former Red's manager Steve Evans having received abuse two weeks ago after a 2-0 loss to local rivals Barnsley.
This has made Elliot more privileged about the situation he is in, as he said: “They’ve been amazing. I think they can see the hard work and the dedication from the lads, and I think the performances are coming, and even after the game on Saturday the response from the fans, the noise they were making and players going over there as well.
“It’s great to see the club is so united, and they should be, it’s tough when you get promoted. Sometimes you forget that you’ve been promoted because of the success, and you’re going into a really tough league, and it’s hard when you're watching the game and the passions flowing and you want to win every game as everyone sets out to.
“I’ve been really impressed and feel quite humbled from the response I’ve had.”
It has not just been in the stadiums where Elliot has felt the support, but outside as well, with him explaining meeting a fan and the positive interaction that they had.
He said: “I bumped into a life-long Crawley fan at the station on the way down yesterday. Was chatting to him for 10-15 minutes. It was lovely because everyone’s really welcoming and it’s a real community family club, and I’m looking forward to getting to know people more and just enjoy the welcome.
“Hopefully you get more and more times where it’s enjoyable and can spend a bit more time together, and more home games – it seems like we’ve had a lot of away games this year.”