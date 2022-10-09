'Ask Steve Evans to come to a bigger club' - Crawley Town fans have their say on who they want as next manager

Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche left the club after just one league win in 12 matches. Betsy was appointed in June by new owners WAGMI United. Lewis Young has taken over as interim boss.

And fans have taken to social media to say who they would like to see replace the former Arsenal u23s boss.

@Freddie_CFCCTFC replied to the club’s tweet announcing Betsy’s departure: “John Yems, Lee Bradbury, David Artell, Graham Alexander or Rob Edwards please."

Steve Evans

@memumwicket said: “Get Ian Burchnall.”

Jack Naldrett said: “May I recommend local man Simon Wormull?”

@JonesFobar said: “Experienced manager now please, not head coach. We need a genuine shrewd football manager to guide us.”

David Oliver said: “Graham Alexander or Ask Steve Evans to come to a bigger club.”

Toby Hudson said: “Right decision @WAGMIUnited. Kevin seemed like a decent guy but the table doesn’t lie. We need to bring a manager in with L1 and L2 experience because we are deep in a relegation fight.”

Stephen Dimmock said: “@WAGMIUnited this is what my 4-man shortlist would be: Rob Edwards, Graham Alexander, David Artell, Darren Ferguson. I think all 4 of these men would get us at least out of trouble but also are good for building a long-term project”