'Back on the horse' - Crawley Town boss impressed with players' reaction as they prepare for Swindon Town trip

After a disappointing defeat at home to Gillingham last weekend, Crawley Town are hoping for a win when they travel to Swindon this Saturday.

Previewing the game, manager Scott Lindsey said: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to, you know. We want to get back on the horse quickly. We’ve had a reasonable start to the season so it’s a big game for us, a good game, and one were looking forward to.”

Swindon’s last match was a 5-5 draw with newly promoted Wrexham. Swindon went into half time with a 4-1 lead, but a thrilling second half saw them come away with just one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley’s last game, against league leaders Gillingham, ended in a defeat via a Harry Ransom own goal. However, the game could’ve gone either way, with Telford failing to convert a penalty in an opportunity to give Crawley the lead.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is looking forward to a trip to his former club Swindon Town. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite the loss, Lindsey was impressed with the way his team reacted to the match. “The reaction has been really positive. The mood in the camp was that we have gained seven points from twelve, but we’re disappointed we didn’t take all twelve.”

The team have had a full week to prepare for this weekend’s encounter, as they didn’t play Tuesday night. The manager believes this will have a positive impact on the performance: “We’ve had some good sessions, got much needed work into the players. So, we’ll be ready and prepared come kick-off on Saturday. We’ll go into the game with a confidence to try and win it.

Lindsey gave an update on the squad’s condition, most notably on Kellen Gordon’s situation. “He’s a number of weeks away yet. Probably three or four weeks away from being included again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other than Gordon, Lindsey assured it was ‘pretty much full compliment’. “We’ve got a couple that we’re assessing, probably in another 24 hours we will make a decision on one player certainly. I don’t want to name who that is.”

This weekend’s encounter see’s Lindsey face the last team he managed, but he assured that won’t prove a distraction for him and the team. He said: “It’s just another game, we’ll be focusing on what we want to do.”

One of Crawley’s standout performers this season, Nick Tsaroulla, also assured that the team are solely focused on themselves: "Every game in this league is tough, whether it's a top of the league team or bottom of the league. You try not to look at form too much because anyone can anyone on their day. We’ll look and see what we can do. We are more focused on ourselves.

"The analyst team are top and they will analyse how we can hurt Swindon and how we can stop them. We know what we can do, and we will focus on ourselves and hopefully get the three points on Saturday."