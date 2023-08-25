Despite last Saturday’s defeat, Crawley Town have still had an impressive start to the season - but one of their star players says it is just a template for them to build on for the rest of the season.

The Reds have played some brilliant football under the guidance of Scott Lindsey and they have already beaten Bradford City and MK Dons and currently sit eighth in the League Two table.

And Nick Tsaroulla – who has been one of the standout players in the first four league games – said they should be proud of what they have achieved so far, but understands that there is a still a long way to go.

Reds head to Swindon on Saturday looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat to leaders Gillingham and the 24-year-old says this team knows what they are capable of.

He said: “The team, playing in the system, have been unbelievable. We have been so good. That [MK Dons] was one of the best games I have been involved with from start to finish. We were a different class.

"At the start of the season we were pretty much tipped by everyone to get relegated. But now, you know, we know what we can do as a squad but there is a long, long way to go and we can’t get too carried away. We should be proud and use what we have done as a template to build off but obviously there is still a hell of a long way of the season to go still.”

He added: “We have all got personal ambitions and team ambitions. It is still very early and we know the talent we have got in our team and what we can achieve, without even saying out. It’s still very early but we just need to keep our heads down and do what we are doing, working hard.”

Nick Tsaroulla has been on top for Crawley Town so far this season. Picture: Eva Gilbert

And the former Tottenham academy player knows Saturday’s trip to the County Ground won’t be easy. The Robins haven’t lost in their three games yet and last week drew 5-5 in an incredible game with Wrexham.

Tsaroulla said: “Every game in this league is tough, top of the league or bottom of the league. You try not to look at form too much because anyone can anyone on their day. We’ll look and see what we can do. We are more focussed on ourselves. The analyst team are top and they will analyse how we can hurt Swindon and how we can stop them.