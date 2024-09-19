Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey has given an injury update on two key players ahead of the trip to Wrexham – with one player going ‘backwards a little’ in his recovery.

The Reds got to the Racecourse Ground on the back of the a good point against Stockport at the Broadfield Stadium last Saturday.

But one player who will not make the Wrexham squad is club captain Dion Conroy. The former Swindon defender picked up an injury pre-season and has not been back in action. Lindsey was hopeful he would be back by now but gave us this update in the press conference leading up to the game.

"I think Dion's probably a little way off still, I kind of hope he's getting somewhere close and he seems to go backwards a little bit so we're still a number of days, if not maybe weeks away from him being fully fit."

Dion Conroy has been out since picking up an injury pre-season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

But there was more positive news about Gavan Holohan. Reds fans have yet to see him in action since he signed from Grimsby Town in the summer.

Lindsey said: “Gav Holohan is getting closer by the day. He trained fully today but it maybe too soon to include him in the squad. We'll have to think about that over the next 24 hours, but he’s getting really close now and apart from that, we're not far off full complement. Obviously Jack Roles is suspended so he will be missing for the game as well, but we're not too far away now.”

There were some encouraging performances against Stockport with Armando Quitirna and Bradley Ibrahim impressing from the bench. And Lindsey hinted there maybe some changes for the Wrexham starting line-up.

He said: “I think there's always a chance when the players come on and do well. I think there's always a chance that you have to give these players an opportunity. I think there is a chance that they could we could maybe see a difference [in the starting XI] certainly in one position, if not two.”