Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Hornets make four changes for Cup clash at Oakwell
Dominic Di Paola has made four changes from the Hornets’ FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic on Saturday.
Bobby Price, Dan Ajakaiye, Shamir Fenelon and James Hammond have come into the starting line-up, while Lucas Rodrigues, Doug Tuck, Reece Myles-Meekums and Kadell Daniel have dropped to the bench.
Barnsley, meanwhile, have made five changes from Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Fleetwood Town in League One.
Fabio Jalo, Callum Styles, Corey O’Keeffe, Owen Dodgson, and Max Watters have all come in to the starting XI. Nick Cadden, Barry Cotter, Adam Phillips and Devante Cole miss out after the stalemate with the Cods, while Jon Russel misses out altogether.
Barnsley FC: Killip, Williams, De Gevigney, McCart, O’Keeffe, Styles, Kane, Dodgson, Jalo, Watters, McAtee.
Subs: Flavell, Cadden, Benson, Cotter, McCarthy, Phillips, Shepherd, Cole, Connell.
Horsham FC: Carey, Price, Sparks, Strange, Barker, Hester-Cook, Brivio, Hammond, Harding, Ajakaiye, Fenelon.
Subs: Lelliott, Rodridgues, Kavanagh, Richards, Tuck, El-Abd, Myles-Meekums, Daniel, Harris.