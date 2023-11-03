Tom Richards’ late goal saw heroic Horsham FC hold League One Barnsley FC to a 3-3 draw at Oakwell in a classic FA Cup first round encounter.

Barnsley opened the scoring through Max Watters but the Hornets hit back through Shamir Fenelon and James Hammond’s penalty.

But the hosts restored parity before the break thanks to a Fabio Jalo wonder-strike.

Mael De Gevigney headed Barnsley in front just after the hour, but second half substitute Richards sensationally levelled with nine minutes to play to force an unlikely replay.

The two side will meet again at the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday week.

The Tykes had the first clear-cut opportunity of the game on 13 minutes. John McAtee showed Bobby Price a clean pair of heels, but Lewis Carey did well to tip the Barnsley striker’s fierce effort over the crossbar.

However, from the resulting corner, the ball came out to Jamie McCart who fired an inch-perfect cross into the area for Watters to head home from close range.

Watters then glanced a header across the face of Carey’s goal – but, against all odds, the Hornets soon found themselves level.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Shamir Fenelon of Horsham celebrates his goal to make it 1-1 during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Daniel Ajakaiye left two Tykes defenders in the dust before slipping a superb ball to Fenelon, who poked a superb finish into the top corner past Barnsley keeper Ben Killip.

The host came within inches of restoring their lead just moments later when Owen Dodgson's free-kick from the left was side-footed onto the bar by Callum Styles from close range.

Carey then made an excellent save to deny Fabio Jalo's curling effort in the area, before Ajakaiye rounded Killip but failed to apply the finishing touch.

Carey came to the rescue again moments later, making a super save down to his left when a second Barnsley goal looked certain.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: John McAtee of Barnsley in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

But – to the disbelief of home supporters and delight of the travelling Lardy Army – Horsham found themselves in front with seven minutes of the half remaining.

Another buccaneering Ajakaiye run was brought to a premature end by De Gevigney in the area. A penalty was awarded by referee Ben Toner, which Hammond duly hammered home.

But the hosts found an equaliser on the stroke of half-time – and in some style too. Jalo cut inside onto his left and whipped a fierce shot into the top corner.

After a breathless first 45 minutes, the opening stages of the second half were a quiet affair.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Charlie Hester-Cook of Horsham challenges Jamie McCart of Barnsley for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The first real chance of the half fell to the hosts on the hour mark. Dodgson let fly with a venomous 25-yard effort but Carey superbly got down to his left to keep out the Barnsley man’s piledriver.

But the Tykes eventually took the lead on 63 minutes. De Gevigney glanced his header home from a corner to the visible relief of the home supporters.

The Hornets showed they were still in the game, despite tiring legs. Second half substitute Lucas Rodrigues stole the ball from De Gevigney but he couldn’t escape the attentions of O’Keeffe when almost clean through on goal.

Carey then made three incredible saves to keep the Hornets tie. McAtee, Styles and Luca Connell were all kept at bay by the Hornets keeper before Connell put the final effort into the side netting.

But, in a lightning Horsham counter attack, the visitors summoned up all their energy to find a late equaliser. Rodrigues squared the ball for fellow substitute Richards to tap into an empty net as the Barnsley defenders fiercely remonstrated with the referee over a potential offside call.

The Tykes had two golden opportunities to win the tie at the death. Adam Phillips screwed his close range effort wide with the goal at his mercy, before Styles fired into the side netting.

Barnsley FC: Killip, Williams, De Gevigney, McCart, O’Keeffe, Styles, Kane (Connell 62), Dodgson, Jalo (Phillips 71), Watters (Cadden 62), McAtee.

Unused: Flavell, Benson, Cotter, McCarthy, Shepherd, Cole.

Horsham FC: Carey, Price, Sparks, Strange, Barker, Hester-Cook (Rodrigues 46), Brivio, Hammond (Myles-Meekums 75), Harding (Tuck 75), Ajakaiye (Daniel 64), Fenelon (Richards 75).

Unused: Lelliott, Kavanagh, El-Abd, Harris.