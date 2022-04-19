Battle Town, Rye Town, The JC Tackleway and AFC Hollington pick up trophies

Battle picked up the three points they needed to clinch the Premier Division title without kicking a ball as they received a walkover away to Rock-a-Nore on Saturday.

That put Battle a point ahead of Crowhurst, who have already finished their league programme, with one game remaining and consigned the Rocks to a bottom-two finish.

AFC Hollington win the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup / Picture: Joe Knight

It's the first time Battle have ever won the league and it comes after four consecutive runners-up finishes under their previous guise as Battle Baptists in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

And their success may not end there because Battle are also through to the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final and National Christian Cup semi-finals.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rye claimed Division One glory after a dramatic ending to an absorbing race for the second-tier title.

Bexhill AAC, Rye and Tackleway all went into the final fixtures level on points, although AAC had a significant advantage on goal difference.

AAC therefore would've been virtually certain to come out on top with a win, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw away to fifth-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows. David Ammoun and Ben Packer were the AAC scorers.

That opened the door for their rivals and Rye took full advantage with a 2-0 victory away to sixth-placed South Coast Athletico.

Goals from Milton Miltiadou and Sam Foulkes ensured Rye beat AAC to the title by two points after winning their final five league fixtures.

Tackleway finished a further point adrift in third after Toby Payne's strike couldn't prevent a 2-1 loss away to seventh-placed Battle Town II.

Tackleway might have missed out on league glory, but three days earlier they were celebrating after winning the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup.

The Old Towners triumphed 2-0 against Ifield Sports in the final at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing to go one better than their runners-up position in 2019.

First-half goals by Andrew Bridges and Joseph White ensured they got the better of an Ifield side lying second in Mid Sussex League Division One.

The previous night, AFC Hollington made it a league and cup double by adding the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup to their Division Three title.

Shane Friend and Jules Phillips were on target as Hollington defeated league rivals Welcroft Park Rangers 2-0 in the final, which was played at Hastings United FC.

Hollington could yet make it a treble as they face Sedlescombe Rangers II in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final this Wednesday night (April 20).

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Battle Town 17-46 (+40 goal difference), Crowhurst 18-45 (+61), St Leonards Social* 18-32 (+15), Punnetts Town 18-30 (+24), Bexhill Town 18-29 (+9), Robertsbridge United 18-18 (-45), Northiam 75 18-17 (-55), Hawkhurst United 18-16 (-10), Rock-a-Nore* 18-15 (-9), Wadhurst United 17-5 (-30). * = points adjusted.

Division 1: Rye Town 16-37 (+22), Bexhill AAC 16-35 (+36), The JC Tackleway 16-34 (+16), Sidley United II 16-31 (+16), SC Pass+Move Arrows 16-29 (+16), South Coast Athletico 16-19 (-5), Battle Town II 16-12 (-25), Peche Hill Select 16-8 (-31), Sedlescombe Rangers II 16-4 (-45).

Division 2: Westfield II* 16-37 (+25), Little Common II 16-29 (+18), Sandhurst 16-27 (+14), Bexhill Rovers* 16-25 (0), Northiam 75 II 16-23 (+1), Victoria Baptists 16-20 (-6), Catsfield 16-18 (-13), Hooe* 16-17 (-20), Herstmonceux* 16-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 12-33 (+50), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 12-10 (-19), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 14-30 (+14), Sovereign Saints II 14-28 (+27), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Hastings Comets 14-22 (+15), Orington 14-20 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), South Coast Athletico II 14-12 (-10), Battle Town III 14-12 (-33).

Division 5: Crowhurst II 14-34 (+61), Westfield III* 14-32 (+48), Hampden Park* 14-29 (+56), Herstmonceux II 14-28 (+17), Welcroft Park Rangers II 14-18 (+5), Burwash 14-13 (-13), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday April 23 fixtures - Premier Division (3pm): Battle Town v Wadhurst United.

Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup (2pm): Polegate Town II v South Coast Athletico.

Cup final dates (subject to change):

Tuesday April 19 - Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final (7.15pm): Punnetts Town v Rye Town (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 20 - Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Sedlescombe Rangers II (at Hastings United FC).

Tuesday April 26 - ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Battle Town v SC Pass+Move Arrows (at Hastings United FC).