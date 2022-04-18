Eastbourne Borough have THREE sent off - and champions Worthing lose at Horsham

James Vaughan, Trent Mahorn and Chris Whelpdale were all given their marching orders on a remarkable afternoon in Hampshire. It was 0-0 when they went down to eight men midway through the second half but the Hawks made their three-man advantage count with three late goals.

The defeat - Borough's first for many weeks - means they have still not quite confirmed a play-off place but they are almost certain to in the weeks to come. Havant move within eight points of them in the play-off zone.

Hastings lift trophy amid joyous scenes.

Joe Benn heads an equaliser for Littlehampton at Pagham - where a 3-2 win kept them in the driving seat for the SCFL title / Picture: Martin Denyer

In the Isthmian premier there was a rare defeat for Worthing as they lost 3-1 at Horsham. Dayshonne Golding put them ahead early on but goals from Lee Harding, Lucas Rodrigues and Charlie Harris won it for the Hornets - and it means Worthing cannot now get 100 points, though they need only one goal for 100 goals.

Bognor had a Dan Gifford goal to thank for a 1-0 win over Lewes that ends the Rooks' play-off hopes.

In the Isthmian south east Hastings' 2-0 win at Lancing - courtesy of goals by Ben Pope and James Hull - mean they have broken the division's points record - they now have 85 - while Lancing are staring relegation in the face.

Another goalless draw for Haywards Heath - this one at Whitehawk - keeps them fourth while Burgess Hill and Chichester City played out a 2-2 draw in Mid Sussex. Max Miller and Lewis Finney twice put Hill ahead but Ethan Prichard and Ben Mendoza rescued a point for City.

Three Bridges had only a Brannon O'Neil goal to show for their efforts at East Grinstead, where they lost 3-1.