Bewildering defeat: Danny Bloor on Eastbourne Borough's red card treble

The Sports have taken the unusual step of appealing against the red card for James Vaughan which reduced them to ten men before half-time – and set in chain the row of tumbling dominos that left them with just eight players on the pitch. A Series of Unfortunate Events? This was the long-awaited Lemony Snicket sequel. Here’s how it unfolded – with the comments of manager Danny Bloor on each red card:

35 minutes: James Vaughan. The midfielder, pulled back by Billy Clifford on the turn, stretched for and took the ball, but appeared to catch the ankle of Hawks’ James Roberts. Jack Packman took 16 seconds, surrounded by seven Havant players, before producing the red card. “Vaughan’s tackle was right in front of the home dugout, who responded vigorously, and that’s always difficult for any referee. The referee’s assistant, who was closer than Jack Packman, did not even flag for a foul.”

Eastbourne Borough and the ref did not see eye to eye over numerous decisions / Picture: Lydia Redman

58 minutes: Trent Mahorn. “We have no issue with Trent’s first yellow card, but his second was awarded from some distance and we considered it harsh.” Mahorn was penalised for an out-swinging arm as he and Havant striker Manny Duku raced for a through ball. Duku spent half a minute writhing in distress on the ground, but as Mahorn trudged off, the striker got up without medical treatment and actually took the resultant free-kick.

66 minutes: Chris Whelpdale. This was perhaps the oddest of the three. Whelpdale, previously booked in the first half for dissent, was tugged back by the shirt as he rose to meet a Jack Currie corner, and handled the ball – perhaps in frustration – as he tumbled. Deemed as deliberate handball, the Borough talisman was sent packing. “It was still 0-0 at that point, and if the penalty had been given we would have very likely gone on to win.”

The magnificent seven outfield players, with Lee Worgan behind them, then played heroically to keep the Hawks at bay until eight minutes from time, when Jake McCarthy’s wonderful 30-yard curler finally broke their resistance. Late goals from Duku on 88 and 90 minutes put a gloss on the scoreline.

“I could not be more proud of my players,” declared Danny. “On another day, if Havant had beaten us eleven against eleven, we’d have no issue at all.” Borough officials are understood to have spoken with Martin Bodenham, refereeing guru and a senior National League official, who was at the game. A ruling on the red card is expected by the end of the week.

Meanwhile this weekend the Sports have their “Buggins’ turn” for a blank Saturday in National South. “That actually could not have fallen better for us,” observed the manager. “We have already arranged a social event for the squad to take a breather. We can give bodies a rest and then get back to training as normal next week, ahead of our home game with Billericay Town on Saturday the 30th. They are fighting for their lives, so that will be a tough one!”