Bloor is league manager of month - but it's all about the Borough backroom team

It may well have been the briefest selection meeting of the season, for the Sports are the team of the moment. Eastbourne Borough’s inspirational boss has led his side to six successive victories in a breath-taking surge into the play-off places.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Typically, Bloor was swift to share the love. “We are delighted, of course, as a club and as an entire management team. It runs through my assistant manager Ben Austin and the other coaching staff, the physios and the kit managers. Everyone has a role and fulfils it tirelessly and expertly.”

Celebrations as Eastbourne Borough ground Concord - and now Danny Bloor is National South manager of the month / Picture: Andy Pelling

The award is all the more special coming so late in the season,.

“Well yes, you could say it is the culmination of our work throughout the season, and the results are now really coming together,” he said.

“But we are doing now exactly the same that we were doing in August. “Lots of unnoticed work, lots of little details. The kitman who sets off at the crack of dawn to get to Chippenham ahead of us. The quiet arm round the shoulder of a player who just needs a bit more support. Charley Kendall’s goals or Lee Worgan’s saves are what you see. But it starts in all the work that you don’t see.”

With six league games to play, Bloor’s Sports sit fourth and three victories would guarantee a play-off place. But the manager is playing it straight: “We are focused on the next game – which is a challenging trip to Slough Town on Saturday.

“Slough are a really well organised team under Jon Underwood and Neil Baker. They are notoriously difficult to beat at Arbour Park – as we know to our cost, having been beaten 3-1 in the FA Trophy in December. They are coming off the back of a heavy defeat (0-5 at Dorking Wanderers) but anyone in the game will tell you that teams are often at their most dangerous in that situation.”