Eastbourne Borough out to secure best winning run for 12 years

Not since Garry Wilson’s promotion side in 2008-9 have the Sports struck such a rich seam of form. Five wins on the spin have seen Danny Bloor’s men surge to fifth in the National South table, well inside the play-off places.

The Borough manager cheerfully declines to be drawn into discussions about play-off chances. “We always said, way back at the start of the season, that the objective was simply to secure our National South status. We worked towards that, week by week, and we passed our target of 40 points – and since then we’ve been having fun.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough beat Bath City 2-0 at Priory Lane last week - here's a gallery of pictures.

Eastbourne Borough were in the goals against Bath City / Picture: Andy Pelling

“I’ve no problem with others analysing the table, the fixture list, the questions of who finishes top or bottom. There is probably some software out there that will tell you the score between Ebbsfleet United and Hungerford Town next Saturday week, and possibly in which minute the first substitution will be made.

“And I’m happy for our supporters to keep their eye on the play-off places if they wish. But my players and my staff will simply be focused on how to beat Concord Rangers.”

You get what he means. You can only play the opposition in front of you. What Danny will certainly agree is that this has turned out to be an involving, exciting season, and Borough fans are turning up in numbers to enjoy the action. But the sub-text of the manager’s words is that – regardless of the final run-in – this season is already a success. Lots of goals, with the Sports second highest scorers in the division, and no sign of letting up.

Celebrations for the Sports v Bath City / Picture: Andy Pelling

In fact, virtually every club in National South still has something to play for. The dreaded bottom place still beckons, like the bony finger of the Wicked Relegation Witch, to at least five clubs and arguably as many as eight. And the entire top half of the table will be eyeing the play-off places.

Maidstone United lead the title chase but Dorking Wanderers, Dartford and Ebbsfleet are chasing hard. The Sports, currently in fifth place, are the National South’s form team with those five straight victories – and the run-in fixtures do look temptingly winnable.

Gentle readers, at all costs do not show this column to Danny Bloor – but his Eastbourne side have seven games remaining, and they could perfectly well reach May 7th with the current winning run extended to double figures.

Concord Rangers will put up a fight at the Lane tomorrow (Saturday). “We had a tight contest up there in Essex, playing well in the first half but going down to a very late penalty,” recalled Danny. “Chris Search has assembled a really competitive side and we will need to be at our best.”

But then take a glance at the rest of the month: mid-table Slough Town; the relegation-haunted trio of Welling United, Billericay and Tonbridge Angels; and under-achieving Havant.

If Bloor’s boys do retain their blistering recent form, they could be welcoming Dartford to the Lane on May 8th – the final day of the league programme – with a play-off place already secured. And then and only then, Herald readers, you may wave your press cuttings in the Gaffer’s direction.

Saturday’s encounter with Concord Rangers will mark one week since the Sports lost club stalwart Mick Syndercombe. One the founding fathers of Langney Sports, Mick gave decades of devoted service to the club – including his building skills and his expertise in maintaining Priory Lane’s grass pitch until it was replaced five years ago with a 3G surface.