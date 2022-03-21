Bognor Regis Town and Pagham beaten - Chichester City finish off Phoenix

Frustrated Bognor boss Robbie Blake saw his side squander a hatful of chances that would come back to haunt them as they went down 1-0 at Kingstonian in the Isthmian premier division on Saturday.

A Joe Dandy own goal in the 47th minute gave the hosts the points but by then the game should have been beyond Hayden Bird's side given the opportunities the visitors created in the opening 45 minutes. Here's our Ks v Rocks picture gallery by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.

The unfortunate Dandy, who has been solid all season for the Rocks, deflected a hard drive into the box beyond Amadou Tangara, back in the side after missing the win at Carshalton through injury, and Blake's men couldn't go on to find a way to salvage a point or indeed to claim the win.

Bognor battle at Kingstonian / Picture by Trevor Staff

It appeared there was only going to one outcome during the first half when Bognor created plenty of chances but through a combination of bad luck and lack of composure the Nye Camp aces simply could not break the deadlock.

On another day teen frontman Nathan Odokonyero could have had a hat-trick -- instead he had no reward for his efforts. The hard-working attacker had the ball in the net with a header on the half hour mark but it was ruled offside -- albeit marginally.

And he appeared to have grabbed a goal when the ball looked like it had crossed the line but referee Mike Smith adjudged – harshly in the view of some observers -- that this wasn't the case. The young striker also hit the bar with a rising shot – and on another day he could easily have been leaving with the match ball as his reward for a treble. But it wasn't to be and Blake and his players were left to rue the missed chances.

Blake, in change on the side lines on his own without Jamie Howell who was missing through illness, said: "We completely dominated the first half. We have created to many chances and that is the frustration. We have got to be more ruthless in front of goal because if you can't do that, you can't win games.

"We should have been out of sight and been three of four up through our dominance in the first half and ultimately that has cost us dearly. We are getting in great positions to score but we are just mot clinical enough, or composed enough, in front of goal and that is it in a nutshell."

Next up, Bognor are back at Nyewood Lane this Tuesday (March 22, 7.45pm) when Merstham are the visitors -- and Blake says the match gives his charges the chance to get back to winning ways.

He added: "We need to get amongst the goals again and put a smile on the faces of our fans. Those who travelled in good numbers today gave us some fantastic support and it's just a shame we couldn't give them something to cheer about -- but we have the chance to do that when we host Merstham and we will be trying our best to do that, that's for sure."

Phoenix Sports 0 Chichester City 4

Isthmian south east

A Josh Clack double and goals either side of the break from Kaleem Haitham and Callum Overton gave Chichester their biggest away league win of the season.

Miles Rutherford & Co went with an unchanged starting XI.

The opening 15 minutes or so, unlike the parakeets that raced regularly across the azure skyline, were dour, with both sides struggling to acclimatise to the hard Mayplace Ground surface.

Skipper Ben Pashley headed away an early Henry Douglas cross; a move involving Clack, Overton, Ryan Davidson and Ben Mendoza broke down; as did one between Haitham, Davidson, Lloyd Rowlatt and Lewis Hyde.

Tom Cousins took one in the face when Davidson crossed before Byron Walker caught Pashley with a late challenge.

Chi keeper Kieran Magee mis-hit a clearance and Emmett Dunn failed to pick out a teammate.

Rowlatt did well to thwart Craig McGee before the Phoenix No4 struck one high and wide.

Rob Hutchings dealt with the home side’s next move.

Hyde fouled Luke Leppard after a neat exchange with Malaki Toussaint. Steve Carnell wasted the set-piece and it drifted out.

Clack was inches away from getting something on Mendoza’s 33rd minute cross but steered another super one home moments later to break the deadlock – his third goal in four games.

Centre back Taib Adeyemi broke up a move between Mendoza and Overton, then headed clear Hutchings’ delivery.

Walker was given the only card of the game for pulling back Dunn.

Nice feet from Haitham following Overton’s pass set him up for a cross into Steve Phillips’ gloves, but there was nothing the Phoenix keeper could do in the minute of time added on when Haitham dropped his shoulder, got past a couple of players and slotted a slick finish away to make it 2-0.

Douglas crashed Haitham into the advertising boards and Dunn was on the receiving end of a niggly foul from Walker.

Hutchings’ intelligent pass to Overton was beautifully controlled by the Sussex side’s top scorer but he fired off target before Phillips denied Hutchings and dealt with Overton’s follow-up.

On 66 minutes Mendoza fed Hutchings who picked out Clack and the Chi No10 found the net via a deflection.

Phoenix brought on Andre Thompson-Fearon and Roberto Ratti, turning out for a third team this term against Chi, for Cousins and Walker in a double substitution.

Magee was on hand to gather when an Alfie Evans’ cross came over.

Ethan Prichard and Tyrone Madhani were introduced for Mendoza and Haitham with 15 to go.

Prichard pulled a save out of Phillips seconds before Overton caught the Phoenix keeper out with the goal of the game off the underside of the bar – his 14th of the season in all competitions.

Hutchings made way for Eric-Georges Dellaud, as did Douglas for Josh Dorling.

Dunn steered Thompson-Fearon’s delivery out for an 85th minute corner before Prichard tried his luck with a long-ranger.

Great defending by Davidson prevented Carnell from having a go in the three additional minutes as Rutherford’s men collected a first double of the campaign.

Chichester remain eleventh, but have a game in hand over the four teams above them, and are just two points behind Sittingbourne in seventh spot.

Chi are back on the road at Ashford United on Saturday before welcoming Littlehampton Town to Oaklands Park for a rearranged RUR Cup quarter final on Tuesday 29.

Pagham 0 Hassocks 1 - SCFL premier

The Lions' terrible form continued, this time taking nothing from a home fixture against a Hassocks side currently sitting fourth bottom in the SCFL Prem.

It was a game that just fizzled away but take nothing from a hard working Hassocks side. Pagham started the brightest and dominated possession for the first 20 minutes but then the away side started to suss out Pagham’s game plan. Hassocks, who sat in and broke on the counter time after time, found their approach paid off when they made it 1-0.

A double change by the very unhappy Lions management at half time did not change the outcome. Pagham controlled possession throughout the second half but created no clear-cut chances leaving the hassocks keeper with nothing to do.

Boss Ryan Pharo said: "It’s now two wins in 13 - that is not what Pagham are about. We are working hard to change fortunes but week on week for some reason we are not getting what we want, but what we deserve… nothing.

"On a positive note over the past four weeks we have seen four 16 and 17-year-old make senior debuts, showing the development at the club is working and the future is bright and in good hands."

Hailsham 0 Selsey 1

SCFL division one

After pushing highe-league Saltdean all the way a week ago before losing 4-3 – with Dillon North scoring a hat-trick – Daren Pearce’s Selsey notched a league win in East Sussex on Saturday.

They adapted to a very tricky surface and took an early lead when good work from North led to a cross to Corey Burns, who tapped home from close range.

Selsey controlled the game with Dillon and Jack North both going close.

The hosts did occasionally threaten but Dale Hayes and Joe Alman dealt with any danger.

The second half was similar and Selsey held on for another three points on their travels.

This week they travel to face Epsom & Ewell at Leatherhead.

Rottingdean 2 Bosham 3

SCFL division two

A late penalty settled a feisty encounter to give the Robins a timely boost in the run-up to last night’s Division Two Challenge Cup semi-final against Charlwood at Loxwood.

Jordan Rudwick, a forward powerhouse for the hosts, looked dangerous when the hosts got on the attack but was dealt with by the organised Bosham defence.

Bosham grew into the game with Lewis Rustell looking dangerous down the flank and Will Lintott, on his own up front, causing a few problems for the home defence.

Just after the half hour the Robins made pressure count when a sweeping move involving captain Alex Barnes was rounded off when the excellent Ed Kennett drove the ball low into the net.

Bosham doubled their lead through the predatory Kieran Hartley, who fired low past Jordan Gower into the bottom corner of the net.

Rottingdean got a lifeline just after the break when a penalty was awarded for a debatable indiscretion in the Bosham area. Rudwick slammed home from 12 yards.

Not long after the hour Rottingdeam drew level through sub Jamie Cradock.

Bosham sent on the experienced Nick Edgington to try to restore their dominance.

With several Rottingdean players finding their way into the referee’s notebook, the Robins got a winner when Rustell had his shirt strongly tugged in the box resulting in a spot kick. Harley put it in the back of the net to restore the lead.