Bognor Regis Town loanee recalled - and is off to Premier League Brighton

On-loan Bognor Regis Town FC defender Harvey Hughes has been released by Pompey -- and has gone on trial at Brighton and Hove Albion.

By Carl Eldridge & Steve Bone
Monday, 11th April 2022, 1:41 pm

Left-back Hughes arrived at the Nye Camp at the turn of the year along with promising young striker Dan Gifford, both having been in League One squads this season for Danny Cowley's men.

Simon Cook, Bognor's general manager, said of Hughes, 18 -- who was named CEFA (Community & Education Football Alliance) Male Player of the Season at the 2019 EFL Awards: "We wish him all the best in his endeavours and thank him for his commitment to the cause at the club over the past few months."

His departure comes as the Rocks prepare to host Cheshunt in the Isthmian premier division on Tuesday night looking to chalk up a fifth game unbeaten and on the back on a 1-1 draw at Nyewood Lane on Saturday against East Thurrock United.

Harvey Hughes has been recalled from his Bognor loan spell by Pompey / Picture by Trevor Staff

