Bognor Regis Town loanee recalled - and is off to Premier League Brighton

Left-back Hughes arrived at the Nye Camp at the turn of the year along with promising young striker Dan Gifford, both having been in League One squads this season for Danny Cowley's men.

Simon Cook, Bognor's general manager, said of Hughes, 18 -- who was named CEFA (Community & Education Football Alliance) Male Player of the Season at the 2019 EFL Awards: "We wish him all the best in his endeavours and thank him for his commitment to the cause at the club over the past few months."

His departure comes as the Rocks prepare to host Cheshunt in the Isthmian premier division on Tuesday night looking to chalk up a fifth game unbeaten and on the back on a 1-1 draw at Nyewood Lane on Saturday against East Thurrock United.