Bognor Regis Town squad praised for giving Robbie Blake a positive start as boss

Blake was No2 to Jack Pearce for three-and-a-half seasons before taking on the No1 job last month when Pearce stepped down.

Results and performances since have been very good – and Blake is delighted with progress. He reckons he already has the makings of a group who can challenge for honours next season.

Bognor have won three and drawn one of their past six games, the latest point coming in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Hornchurch when an unlikely double from Calvin Davies helped them come from behind three times.

A 4-1 home win over Margate has been the high point of Robbie Blake's reign as Bognor boss so far / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Now the Rocks aim to build on their good form with back-to-back home games with East Thurrock and Cheshunt on Saturday and Tuesday.

Blake said: “I’m really pleased with the application and commitment of the players – even in the game we lost against Kingstonian.

“It could have been easy for them just to play out the season in mid-table but they’re playing for futures and contracts and are professional enough to know how important a strong end to the season can be.

“We’re creating chances and scoring goals and want to give our great fans plenty to cheer between now and the final game.”

Blake said changes to the squad were inevitable in the summer, with some leaving and new faces arriving, but he felt he already had the nucleus of a strong line-up who could mount a serious promotion push in 2022-23.

And he said Pearce remained an important figure at the club.

“Jack is a tough act to follow and deserves great credit,” Blake said. “We all love and respect him and it would be silly for me and the club as a whole not to keep using his knowledge and experience.”