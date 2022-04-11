Bridgman strike not quite enough for Bognor Regis Town

It was East Thurrock who were out the traps early. Johnny Ashman made a run down the right before squaring it for Ollie Miles to lay it off for Reuben Martins-Dante Carvalho to shoot. But his low attempt was deflected wide off Rocks defender, Joe Cook. Calvin Davies found Harvey Whyte out wide. He cleverly put the ball across straight to Charlie Bell in the air. His first header was blocked and then on the follow up his overhead scissor kick bounced wide.

Sam Dowridge won a corner on the left after good work from Whyte. Harvey Hughes struck the ball over with his left boot when it was squared to him by Whyte outside the box. Harry Hope did well to get on the end of a nodded down long free-kick from Wyss but he couldn't quite get there as Amadou Tangara gathered the bouncing ball.

Dan Gifford helps Alfie Bridgman celebrate his Rocks goal against East Thurrock / Picture: Trevor Staff

Bridgman did well to get the ball forward but his pass was too much for Whyte and Dan Gifford ahead of him. Arthur Janata gathered Davies' inswinging cross before Ethan Robb slipped up at the back and allowed Miles a chance. A strong bit of play by Bridgman saw him set himself up on the edge of the box but instead of shooting, his attempted pass towards Gifford was closed down.

Robb fouled Oliver Spooner and got a yellow card on 19 minutes. But Bognor were piling on the pressure and took the lead on 23 minutes. It was Bridgman who made a run inside from the right before letting fly with a curling left footed strike into the top left corner. Not bad for a 17-year-old!

Ryan Dear clashed in the air with a flailing Tangara right arm as both went to the ball. The deflection bounced wide but the referee ignored the penalty claims on 26 minutes. Gifford ran through and managed to put the ball across the box but Dowridge wasn't quite up with it on 34 minutes.

Both Pompey loanees were working well together. Bridgman was looking for another Gifford run but his pass rolled through to Janata. Davies was on his last warning after he slipped when he won the ball on the left flank. The high hanging cross from the freekick by Carvalho was caught by Tangara.

Whyte won a corner on the right. Then Dowridge's corner found Cook in the air but under pressure he powered it high into the air for Janata to gather. Gifford was on the back post following another ball in from Davies but it was too high and the ball bounced out of touch for a goal kick.

Miles and Craig Robson clashed in the air and so the East Thurrock United player required treatment. After this stoppage frustration showed for the visitors as Spooner went into the book for lashing out on the touchline after the half time whistle went. HT 1-0

A hip issue for Robson saw him replaced by Danny Howick on 49 minutes for Bognor. Bridgman passed it on to Whyte and then his low cross bounced through the penalty area. Davies was fouled shortly after and won a freekick.

Gifford went down in the box but the referee waved away claims for a penalty. But East Thurrock responded a run down the middle and Bell went into the book on 55 minutes for a foul. Dowridge was replaced by Nathan Odokonyero on 56 minutes. The referee was unhappy with the length of the substitution and Dowridge went into the book also as he came off.

Seconds after coming on Odokonyero and Gifford combined before squaring a pass to Whyte but he spun his strike high and wide. Hughes tripped up Ashman on the right giving away a freekick. Carvalho only could sky his attempted freekick which was crossed in and dealt with by the Bognor defence.

Wyss clearly blocked a pass with his arm and the referee gave a free-kick but no booking was given. Then Davies won a free-kick near the right side corner flag. The ball fell to Cook but he was somehow blocked.

A melee ensued as Cook and Thomas Barton clashed after a decision in the middle of the park. Both were shown a yellow card on 76 minutes. Tangara pulled out a super save to deny Ashman one on one on 80 minutes after a long throw bounced to him at the back post.

Bridgman did well to pick out Hughes on the left and then Hughes' cross was pushed out again by Janata. Rocks manager Robbie Blake went into the book on 85 minutes as tempers flared as Gifford appeared to be tripped right in front of the dugout.

Shola Ayoola replaced Gifford on 86 minutes on Bognor's last change. Wyss had a shot from distance of which Tangara stopped and then Ayoola down the other end did similar, cutting inside before shooting low at the near post and forcing a save from Janata.

East Thurrock had the ball in the net thanks to Hope after a knock down by Barton but it didn't count on 89 minutes as the linesman had his flag up for offside. Five minutes were added andTangara made a crucial save from Miles at the end - but it wasn't over as Wyss scrambled the ball home for the equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Bognor welcome Cheshunt to Nyewood Lane on Tuesday 12th April, with kick off at 7.45pm.