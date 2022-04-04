207 photos that tell story of Littlehampton Town's FA Vase semi-final victory

We've already brought you plenty of the action and reaction in words and pictures (see the links below) but now for a different angle - the afternoon in 207 (count them) pictures taken by Martin Denyer.
They show the build-up, the excitement, the action and the celebrations as the Marigolds thumped Loughborough Students 4-0 to reach Wembley, where they will play Newport Pagnell in the final on Sunday, May 22.
As Town joint boss Mitch Hand observed after the match, the team will probably take the whole town with them to football HQ.
Now enjoy Martin's 207-picture slideshow in the video player above - and catch up with the rest of our coverage below.