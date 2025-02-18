Boreham Wood make Eastbourne Borough pay for five mad minutes - then Sports hit five at Enfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The five pivotal minutes came early in the second half of an otherwise tight contest, when the home side pounced to score three goals – one very controversial – after the Sports had, if anything, looked the likelier winners.
And a missed first first-half penalty – veteran home keeper Preston Edwards saving George Alexander’s spot-kick – only compounded Murray’s frustration.
“When I watch the game back, there will probably be a 25-minute period when we weren’t the better team,” reflected Murray. “But we’ve conceded three goals, all from our mistakes. Poor decision-making, lack of leadership, and that is why we’ve been in this league position – in the pack but not at the very top.”
Meadow Park is frankly not the most welcoming of venues. A bleak day and a quite empty stadium – just 800 spectators – with Borough’s 100 faithful travellers penned in the bottom far corner by a needless segregation ruling.
The early phases of the game saw the Sports clearly on top, but half-chances came and went until a defender’s handball gave them the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot. But Ashmore flung himself to push Alexander’s slightly understruck kick round the post.
We reached half-time goalless, but after the break the Wood looked a changed, re-energised team. For several minutes Borough were under siege, relieved briefly when Jason Adigun – what a signing he is proving – launched a thrilling run from his own half but saw his final shot blocked.
And then came the Great Implosion. On 53 minutes, a less than lethal Jon Benton cross from the right was nudged in at the back post by Kwesi Appiah for 1-0. Eight Eastbourne players in the penalty area had failed to keep him out.
Three minutes later, after a blatant foul in the centre circle on Borough centre-back Ollie Kensdale, Matt Rush raced through open space to lob Joe Wright for 2-0. Perhaps Lewis Sandoe, a reliable and experienced referee, had a different view of the incident, but Borough felt the injustice.
No such excuses when, straight from the restart, the Sports gave the ball away and Appiah, fed with a little square pass, clipped an easy finish past Wright for 3-0.
No way back – but the Sports did have three near misses.
From a set-piece, Moussa Diarra headed over from the sort of chance which he would usually bury. Then Michael Klass clipped the left hand post with Edwards beaten, and finally the impressive Courtney Clarke drew a superb save from Edwards, touching his curling shot against the right hand post and away for a corner.
…
Enfield 0
Borough 5
Five-nil. Just take a moment, Borough supporters, and let those words settle satisfyingly in your heads. On a freezing February night, the Sports roasted hosts Enfield Town with a five-star extravaganza.
Loyal followers of Adam Murray’s side have been more used to nervously counting down the minutes as Borough cling on for narrow victories. But not this time: the Sports dominated from the first minute to the last – and scored in both.
Enfield Town and Boreham Wood are just a few miles apart across North London, but the gulf between the two Borough performances was remarkable.
There was a little tweak of the shape and a starting shirt for gentle giant Moussa Diarra. And the Towners – who have just notched four wins in a row as they battle relegation – had no answers to Borough’s pace, energy and finishing. Here is the story, strike by strike:
- 1min: Michael Klass breaks down the flank and crosses for George Alexander, stooping low, to head in at the back post 1-0.
- 27mins: from Jason Adigun’s corner, Diarra’s header is blocked but Camron Gbadebo pounces to double the lead 2-0.
- 45mins: Courtney Clarke conjures a lovely cross from the right and Alexander squeezes his header in off the post 3-0.
- 86mins: from Kai Innocent’s long clearance, Alexander is like a greyhound out of the traps, racing clear to complete a superb hat-trick.
- 90mins: into stoppage time, and the weary Towners concede a penalty, triumphantly despatched by Yahaya Bamba 5-0.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.