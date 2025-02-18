Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Five minutes of madness.” Four words of wisdom from Eastbourne Borough manager Adam Murray summed up a maddening afternoon at Boreham Wood, where the Sports saw crucial National South points slip from their grasp.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five pivotal minutes came early in the second half of an otherwise tight contest, when the home side pounced to score three goals – one very controversial – after the Sports had, if anything, looked the likelier winners.

And a missed first first-half penalty – veteran home keeper Preston Edwards saving George Alexander’s spot-kick – only compounded Murray’s frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I watch the game back, there will probably be a 25-minute period when we weren’t the better team,” reflected Murray. “But we’ve conceded three goals, all from our mistakes. Poor decision-making, lack of leadership, and that is why we’ve been in this league position – in the pack but not at the very top.”

Borough look for a way past Wood - picture by Lydia Redman

Meadow Park is frankly not the most welcoming of venues. A bleak day and a quite empty stadium – just 800 spectators – with Borough’s 100 faithful travellers penned in the bottom far corner by a needless segregation ruling.

The early phases of the game saw the Sports clearly on top, but half-chances came and went until a defender’s handball gave them the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot. But Ashmore flung himself to push Alexander’s slightly understruck kick round the post.

We reached half-time goalless, but after the break the Wood looked a changed, re-energised team. For several minutes Borough were under siege, relieved briefly when Jason Adigun – what a signing he is proving – launched a thrilling run from his own half but saw his final shot blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then came the Great Implosion. On 53 minutes, a less than lethal Jon Benton cross from the right was nudged in at the back post by Kwesi Appiah for 1-0. Eight Eastbourne players in the penalty area had failed to keep him out.

The hat-trick hero is congratulated at Enfield - picture by Lydia Redman

Three minutes later, after a blatant foul in the centre circle on Borough centre-back Ollie Kensdale, Matt Rush raced through open space to lob Joe Wright for 2-0. Perhaps Lewis Sandoe, a reliable and experienced referee, had a different view of the incident, but Borough felt the injustice.

No such excuses when, straight from the restart, the Sports gave the ball away and Appiah, fed with a little square pass, clipped an easy finish past Wright for 3-0.

No way back – but the Sports did have three near misses.

From a set-piece, Moussa Diarra headed over from the sort of chance which he would usually bury. Then Michael Klass clipped the left hand post with Edwards beaten, and finally the impressive Courtney Clarke drew a superb save from Edwards, touching his curling shot against the right hand post and away for a corner.

…

Enfield 0

Borough 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five-nil. Just take a moment, Borough supporters, and let those words settle satisfyingly in your heads. On a freezing February night, the Sports roasted hosts Enfield Town with a five-star extravaganza.

Loyal followers of Adam Murray’s side have been more used to nervously counting down the minutes as Borough cling on for narrow victories. But not this time: the Sports dominated from the first minute to the last – and scored in both.

Enfield Town and Boreham Wood are just a few miles apart across North London, but the gulf between the two Borough performances was remarkable.

There was a little tweak of the shape and a starting shirt for gentle giant Moussa Diarra. And the Towners – who have just notched four wins in a row as they battle relegation – had no answers to Borough’s pace, energy and finishing. Here is the story, strike by strike:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 1min: Michael Klass breaks down the flank and crosses for George Alexander, stooping low, to head in at the back post 1-0.

- 27mins: from Jason Adigun’s corner, Diarra’s header is blocked but Camron Gbadebo pounces to double the lead 2-0.

- 45mins: Courtney Clarke conjures a lovely cross from the right and Alexander squeezes his header in off the post 3-0.

- 86mins: from Kai Innocent’s long clearance, Alexander is like a greyhound out of the traps, racing clear to complete a superb hat-trick.

- 90mins: into stoppage time, and the weary Towners concede a penalty, triumphantly despatched by Yahaya Bamba 5-0.