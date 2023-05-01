Brighton and Hove Albion ‘favourites’ to sign Champions League winner despite interest from another club
Brighton and Hove Albion have been labelled as ‘favourites’ by a famous journalist to sign a Champions League-winner.
Published 1st May 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:47 BST
The Athletic reporter David Ornstein posted on Twitter that Roberto De Zerbi’s side are preparing a move to sign James Milner when the 37-year-old’s Liverpool contract expires this summer.
Brighton are ‘determined’ to attain the experienced player’s services despite interest from Burnley, according to Mr Ornstein.
The Athletic reporter said Brighton are favoruites to sign the versatile midfielder – who has made more than 600 Premier League appearances.
READ THIS: