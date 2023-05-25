'A beautiful thing' - Fans react to Brighton's Europa League qualification after draw with Manchester City

Fans and pundits have been taking to social media to express their joy at the confirmation of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Europa League qualification.

The Seagulls’ 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Amex Stadium last night cemented a sixth place finish and European football for the first time in the club’s history.

Post-match, Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "We had to show the courage, to believe in ourselves, to win if possible against the best team in the world. We deserved a point, we deserve to be in the Europa League. It was one of the best games of the season.”

Albion only needed a point to confirm Europa League football for next term. Despite falling behind to a Phil Foden goal, De Zerbi’s men found themselves back on level terms through a Julio Enciso wonder-strike, which was enough to secure the landmark achievement.

After the game, the club’s official twitter account posted simply: “BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION ARE EUROPA LEAGUE!”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was very complimentary of the home side post-match, saying: "The way they (Brighton) play is outstanding. They are a fantastic team in all departments."

Brighton had already guaranteed some form of European football with a 3-1 win against Southampton on Sunday and the Falmer train station took the opportunity to install a temporary sign before last night’s game which read: ‘Falmer – next stop, Europe!’.

Southern Rail tweeted: “Heading to the last home match of the season tonight @OfficialBHAFC? You may notice something a little different at Falmer Station! The temporary signage has been put up to celebrate the club making it to Europe next year. Well done seagulls!”

The full-time whistle saw scenes of jubilation around the Amex and inside the home-team’s dressing room, with video's circulating of Brighton players and staff dancing and partying to music.

National journalist Kevin Palmer re-tweeted one of the videos and said: “This is what a united dressing room looks like. Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton have been fantastic.”

Ex-Manchester United defender and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville simply wrote: “Brighton are a beautiful thing”

The club has come along way from nearly going out of existence twenty years ago. Now they will be competing against the like of A.C Milan, Sporting Lisbon and Villareal next season.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele told Sky Sports: “What an achievement. What a club. What a group of guys. The togetherness. The culture. We are driven on by a top, top manager. Who demands a lot day in and day out. It’s special times.”

Striker Danny Welbeck added: “From the top to the bottom, the club is outstanding. It’s got some amazing people on it. The mentality and the culture that is set in the group, it is one we want to improve every day, as players and as people. It’s an amazing place for young players to come and play football.”

A lot of praise was also given to owner Tony Bloom, who has played a huge role in taking the club on this journey so far.

Ex-player Glenn Murray said on BBC Radio 5Live: "We haven't got enough time to describe what Tony has done... To be a small part of this club, is one of the best stories in my career!"