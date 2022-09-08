"Absolutely devastated"- Brighton supporters react to the Graham Potter becoming Chelsea head coach

The 47-year-old was announced as the manager at Stamford Bridge this afternoon – signing a five-year-deal with the West London club.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.”

The 47-year-old was announced as the manager at Stamford Bridge this afternoon – signing a five-year-deal with the West London club.

Potter will replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked from the role on Wednesday morning, following a disappointing start to the season, which was capped off with a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Albion manager said his goodbyes to the players and staff at Brighton’s First Team Training Ground in Lancing this morning – having worked at the south coast club since June 2019.

Potter took the Seagulls to their highest ever top-flight finish last season (ninth) and oversaw an impressive start to this campaign – leaving the club in fourth place having won four of their first six league games.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Potter took the Seagulls to their highest ever top-flight finish last season (9th) and oversaw an impressive start to this campaign – leaving the club in fourth place having won four of their first six league games.

He will take coaches Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg, Ben Roberts and Bruno Saltor with him – as well as analyst Kyle Macaulay.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck tweeted: “What a coach and what a guy. Pleasure working with Graham, Billy, Bruno, Bjorn, Ben and Kyle. Best of luck on your next chapter.”

Here’s how Seagulls fans reacted to the Potter to Chelsea rumours on social media:

@terenceb1967 said: “Thanks @ChelseaFC for stripping the bones out of our club. Anything else you fancy? How about the training ground? The match day pies are great ! Would you like us to throw them in too? And we’ll leave our dignity by the door for you on your way out this could not get any worse.

@albionroar tweeted: “That's quite a clear out. F*** sake. One only assumes Brighton have replacements lined up straight away. The club honestly needs to sort out a 'we won't stand in your way' policy if we're getting this level of abandonment.”

George Carden simply said: “Absolutely gutting.”

@BHAFCIOU tweeted: “What happened to “once a Seagull, always a Seagull”?? Bruno and Roberts hurts even more than Potter going. Where does this leave us now? I know the club is bigger than a single person but that’s a lot of people to lose in one go. Gutted to say the least.”

Dean Croft said: “How big is the compensation package for such a mass exodus? Understand Potter wanting to try this new route but not the whole coaching squad at the same time and Bruno, who saw that coming? Andrew Crofts in charge for the next game then?”

Fabrizio Salvatore said: “Absolutely devastated… did not expect Bruno and Ben Roberts to leave too… not sure what to think, tbh… the players will be shocked! How could the club agree to all that it’s beyond me.”

On a more positive note, Tim Evans said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure having Potter at our club. Loved (almost) every minute of watching such an amazing brand of football. Just wish it could have lasted for a bit longer. Definitely hope he’ll consider that England role now so I can get behind him again.”