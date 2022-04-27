Albion, who are 11th in the league standings, will look to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Wolves at the Amex Stadium back in December.

Graham Potter's team are on 41 points - level with their highest ever Premier League tally - and a draw or better at Molineux would see them surpass that milestone.

It would also keep them on track to achieve their aim of a top 10 finish but Albion defender Adam Webster anticipates a tough challenge against a Wolves outfit who have impressed this campaign under Bruno Lage

“Wolves are always a tough opponent,” said Webster. “They are so solid and have such a good shape. They make it difficult for teams who like to have possession of the ball like us.

We’ll be looking for a reaction to Southampton and hopefully we can go there and continue our good away form.”

Webster has suffered with groin and calf issues this season but returned to the starting XI last Sunday against Southampton.

“It was great to back," Webster added. "Especially at the Amex in front of our fans.

"I had 60 minutes and I was happy with that. I could probably have played 90 but it was the sensible thing to do and moving forward it will help me.