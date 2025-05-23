Ange Postecoglou. | Getty Images

Brighton make the trip to north London on Sunday afternoon to bring their Premier League campaign to a close.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men head into the final-day contest on a high after beating champions Liverpool 3-2 on Monday.

Albion are in fine form and make the trip to north London off the back of a four-game unbeaten run. This has helped the Seagulls solidify eighth place in the Premier League and need just a point to give themselves an unassailable advantage over Brentford.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also on a high after enjoying European success in midweek, beating Manchester United 1-0 to lift the Europa League.

The triumph in Bilbao crucially lifted the mounting pressure on Ange Postecoglou, whose future remains uncertain at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Speaking after their glory on Wednesday, the Australian insisted no meetings had been planned with chairman Daniel Levy over his future. He said: ‘No planned meetings, I haven’t had any discussions, no one’s spoken to me about it. Maybe they don’t need to or they’re waiting for this game.’

Following their Europa League success, Spurs are set for an open-top bus parade around the local area, with thousands expected to turn out.

That will no doubt disrupt key preparations ahead of Sunday’s season finale against Brighton, who could still have an outside chance of achieving European football next term.

Postecoglou revealed his plans by adding: ‘What I do know is that I’m going to go back to my hotel room, get my family and friends over, open a bottle of scotch, have a couple of quiet ones and then get ready for a massive parade on Friday.

‘We then play Brighton on Sunday, a really important home game to end the season strong. Then on Monday I’m going on holiday with my beautiful family because I deserve it. Que sera sera.’

Fabian Hurzeler on Spurs’ Europa League triumph

Fabian Hurzeler | Getty Images

Nonetheless, Albion know they will have to win to even give themselves a slim chance of gaining European football next term.

With an open-top bus parade expected for Spurs ahead of the Seagulls’ final-day trip, Hurzeler has made it clear his side will be as fully prepared as possible.

He said: ‘They played the final. Both teams felt a lot of pressure and in the end Tottenham won and played very maturely. They scored the goal and deserved to win so congrats to them.

‘We don't know. I can't influence how they celebrate, how they prepare. We will try to be the best prepared team we can be.’