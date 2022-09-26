Caicedo, 20, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following an impressive start to the Premier League season, helping Albion in fourth in the table after six games.

His fellow countrymen Valencia, who played 339 games for the Red Devils in ten years, believes the promising midfielder would be the ideal signing for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Valencia said: "Hopefully Caicedo can go to a big team in England. He is a humble boy, he was born to be great and hopefully, he can come to Manchester United."

Caicedo joined the Seagulls from Independiente del Valle in 2021, despite interest from United, in a deal worth £4.5 million.

Since making his debut for Albion in April 2022, Caicedo has only lost two out of the 14 games he has started, leading to interest from high-profile clubs such as United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The midfielder, who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025, is expected to cost £42 million and has previously stated he was a Manchester Untied fan growing up.

However, he has also insisted he is focussed on performing in the Premier League for Brighton ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

After Potter’s exit to Chelsea, Caicedo said: "I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. They (Chelsea) are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams and succeed there."

1. READING, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)