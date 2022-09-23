The Brighton defender was recorded international teammate and SC Freiburg striker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh as the youngster displayed his dance moves to the rest of his Ghanaian colleagues.

In the video, the Ghana squad can be seen laughing, filming and clapping along to the 21-year-old’s dance – with the clip gaining a high number of views on Instagram and Twitter.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Welbeck retweeted the video with a number of laughing emojis and wrote: “This has cracked me up!! Uncle T.”

Lamptey is set to make his international debut for Ghana this Saturday (September 24) in an friendly against Brazil at the Selecao at Stade Oceane in France.

The young right-back was born in England to Ghanaian parents and represented the Three Lions at youth level from U18 to U21 level.

In July 2020, Lamptey was contacted by the Ghana FA about potentially switching allegiances to represent the Black Stars internationally, but decided to continue representing England U21’s.

Following a strong start to his career at Brighton, many predicted that the talented fullback would be in line for a callup to Gareth Southgate’s squad and potentially make it onto the plane for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tariq Lamptey’s initiation performance for the Ghana national team has attracted a lot of interest on social media. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

However, following a serious hamstring injury in December 2020 in a 0-0 draw away at Fulham, Lampety found himself on the side lines for eighteen months and out of both Albion and England’s first-team plans.

The full-back did make his return made his return to the U21 side in March 2022, but then announced it May that we was considering switching allegiances to Ghana, with England U21 boss Lee Carsley leaving the defender out of his next squad to give him a ‘bit of head space’.

In July, Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku announced that Lamptey was now officially eligible to represent the West African nation and manager Otto Addo named the youngster in his Black Stars squad for their two friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in this international break.

The Albion defender tweeted on September 7: “I’m happy that everything is completed with FIFA and I’m able to play for Ghana.

Lamptey is set to make his debut for the Ghana national side this Saturday (September 24) in an friendly against Brazil (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I thank God for giving me this opportunity, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen

“I’d like to take a moment to thank England and everyone involved in my journey so far, had some unbelievable memories ,I’m grateful for everyone who’s helped me along the way coaches, staff, players and fans .

“It was an honour to wear the shirt and represent the country thank you.

"I’m really excited to start this journey and looking forward to representing Ghana. I can’t wait to play in front of you amazing fans.”

In July, Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku announced that Lamptey was now officially eligible to represent the West African nation. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Lamptey will still be hoping to go to Qatar this November with his new international team – as Addo’s side continue their preparations for the tournament.

Ghana are drawn in Group H in Qatar alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. They will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974.

Lamptey will also see his international debut as a chance to impress new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and force his way back into the club’s first-team plans.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Ever since his injury setback, Lamptey has struggled to hold down a place in the Albion first eleven, with the youngster so far only making appearances off the bench this season.