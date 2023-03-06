Arsenal and Chelsea target makes bold claim after new Brighton contract

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has claimed his side are aiming to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The 21-year-old made the statement following Albion’s demolition victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Veltman, Karou Mitoma and Danny Welbeck moved Brighton seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

Brighton have never played in Europe before, but Caicedo said it was the dream of this current squad to ‘bring happiness to the fans’ by playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.

Caicedo recently signed a new long-term deal at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2027, with the club holding the option for a further year. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Caicedo said: “We are trying to get into the Champions League. That is the dream of the team, to get to the highest point possible and bring happiness to the fans, who are always supporting us.

“It will be very difficult, but we are very convinced we can do it together. We want to keep going until the end and we are sure we will do it.

“The team is very united and unity is very important. We are getting better all the time for that reason, because we are concentrated on the pitch. Roberto [De Zerbi] is doing a good job with us and he and his coaches are driving us to produce the type of performance we showed against West Ham.”

Caicedo recently signed a new long-term deal at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2027, with the club holding the option for a further year.

The 21-year-old made the claim following Albion’s demolition victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The midfielder had been a target of Arsenal and Chelsea in January, but told the official Brighton website it was an easy decision to commit his future to the Seagulls.

Caicedo said: “It wasn’t a hard decision. If it had been a hard decision, I wouldn’t have signed. I’m happy with everything at the club and that’s why I signed. I’m focused here on Brighton, the club which opened the doors. I am very happy to be here and really pleased [with the new contract].

“I don’t even think about the speculation. I am focused on Brighton and doing things well here. I am very happy here with my colleagues, with all the club and I will keep giving 100% for this club.”

As well as fighting for European football with their league position, Brighton do have another route into the Europa League, via the FA Cup.

Albion are aiming to win their first-ever piece of major silverware, having booked their place in the quarter-final of the historic competition with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday, February 28.

Brighton are third favourites to lift the trophy, behind Manchester City and Manchester United, having received a favourable draw for the next round.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will welcome giant-killers Grimsby to the Amex Stadium on Sunday, March 19. The League Two outfit have beaten the odds to make it to the last eight; beating the likes of Southampton, Luton Town and Burton Albion.

Whilst clear favourites on paper, Caicedo says his teammates are not taking The Mariners lightly, telling BHAFC online: “We know this cup is something we have to fight for, as well, and give our all against any team we come up against.