Roberto De Zerbi gives injury update on Tariq Lamptey ahead of Leeds game

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful that Tariq Lamptey will be available for Brighton’s next game against Leeds United, after picking up an injury in Saturday’s victory over West Ham.

The right-back was named in Roberto De Zerbi’s starting eleven for the 4-0 win but came off after just 16 minutes with a supposed knee problem.

Following the game, the Albion boss confirmed the injury was not a major issue, meaning the 22-year-old is likely to be in contention for a starting place at Elland Road on Saturday, March 11.

De Zerbi said: “Yes it is not a big injury. I think it is only a small problem.”

The Leeds game may also see the return of Levi Colwill. The on-loan Chelsea defender has out of action for the last seven weeks with a quadricep injury, having started the eight games prior to this setback.

De Zerbi confirmed that the 20-year-old was back in training last week, but said he would not rush the centre-back’s return to the first-team.

The Italian said: “I want to give him the possibility to play with the under-21s, to achieve the best physical condition. For us, he will be a very important player for the rest of the season.

"To have a centre-back who can play on the left and one who can on the right is a big advantage and very important.”

There is still no update on when Jakob Moder will return to action. The Polish midfielder is yet to be seen on a football pitch this season, after suffering a serious knee injury last April, in Albion’s 0-0 draw with Norwich.