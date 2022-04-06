Arsenal v Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Brighton are on a poor run of form and have not won in the league since they beat Watford 2-0 on February 12.

Graham Potter's team did however manage to halt a losing streak of six consecutive matches with a 0-0 draw against basement team Norwich at the Amex last Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be up against their former player Ben White as they travel to Champions League chasing Arsenal this Saturday at the Emirates Stadium

There were a few tentative signs that Brighton were getting back to the type of form that saw them rise up to fourth place in the early stages of the campaign.

Potter's men dominated the Canaries but failed to capitalise on a number of decent chances. Neal Maupay missed a first half penalty and the Frenchman also passed up a decent opportunity in the second half, while Solly March, Leo Trossard and Joel Veltman were also guilty of wasting openings.

It leaves Albion in 13th place in the table and they will look for a strong finish to the season if they are to achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

Arsenal also have a huge point to prove after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday night. It was a rare off night for Mikel Arteta's team who on the whole have been pretty sound this season.

The loss at Selhurst Park saw them drop into to fifth place on goal difference behind their North London rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal will be looking to respond in style this Saturday in front of their own fans and get their push for the top four back on track.

Team news

Brighton were dealt a serious blow on Saturday when their Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder ruptured his ACL. Moder is expected to be out for a "significant period" and is also a doubt for the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Potter will also assess the fitness of Adam Webster (groin) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) ahead of the trip to the Emirates.

Arsenal look set to be without midfielder Thomas Partey who is said to be a "serious concern" after hobbling off the pitch at Selhurst Park.

The influential Kieran Tierney also looks likely to miss the rest of the season and was due to have a scan on his troublesome knee ahead of Saturday's clash.

What time is kick-off

The match kicks-off at the Emirates Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, April 9.

Is it live on TV?

No. The match cannot be broadcast live in the UK due to the Saturday 3pm broadcast blackout rules. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

Whistle blowers

Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Last time out

Brighton delivered a good performance against the Gunners earlier this season as they played a 0-0 draw last October. Brighton had the better of the play as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Shane Duffy all missed opportunities.