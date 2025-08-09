2-1. The whistle has gone and that brings Albion’s pre-season to an end. A solid 7 out of 10 for Brighton as goals from Georginio and Maxim De Cuyper sealed the win. Rogerio Oliveira da Silva did pull one back for the Germans and they could have had a couple more but for their wayward finishing. Brighton looked good going forward but Hurzeler will be concerned about gaps at the back. Brighton looked way to open at times and that’s what they will be working ahead of the Premier League opener against Fulham at the Amex Stadium next Saturday. De Cuyper impressed, Georginio is getting to grips with the CF role and Matt O’Riley is an increasing threat in behind. Player of the match though was Mats Wieffer for me. A great season ahead for the reluctant right back.