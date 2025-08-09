Brighton 2-1 Wolfsburg: Fabian Hurzeler issues Carlos Baleba update and player ratings
The Seagulls - who start their Premier League campaign against Fulham next weekend - are unbeaten in pre-season so far.
Fabian Hurzeler's men have beaten Wycombe Wanderers, Sotkes City, Las Palmas, Coventry and drew with Southampton.
The Wolfsburg match is Albion only pre-season fixture at the AMex Stadium and could give some clues into Hurzeler's thinking ahead of the Premier League opener.
There could also be a first chance to see new Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas who joined this summer for a combined total of £53m.
Scroll down to follow the action live, including predicted XIs, team news and all the transfer latest - including Carlos Baleba and Manchester United.
Brighton player ratings
And, last but by no means least, Sam Morton was our man at the Amex Stadium and here’s the player ratings from the 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg.
Hurzeler's best bits
Okay, so here's the main takeaways from Hurzeler's post match press
Baleba - He trained today and yesterday. He will be back. We need those players and every team needs those players.
Jack Hinshelwood - He will be back and due to train Tuesday.
Greek lads - We take it step by step. Tzimas played five minutes and soon for [Koustoulas].
Georginio or Welbeck as CF? - No. It is not a decision between him and Danny. They played last season together. [Georginio] is always an option. He is very playable in this position.
No word as yet on Tommy Watson’s fitness or Facundo Buonanotte’s transfer situation.
Hurzeler on Baleba
“Carlos Baleba trained today and yesterday. We don't want to take risks but he will be back.”
Hurzeler on De Cuyper
“ Very impressed. He integrated as a person quick and I don't see that often in the football business.
“He does it in a very natural way and you can see he is integrated, by good performances on the pitch as well. I am happy.”
Here's the boss
Hurzeler on the win: “We were very intense, especially the first half. Some moments of the second half we struggled a little bit.
“We were not intense, we could not keep the standard high like the first half. If we concede we have to go back to our high standards and we were not able to do that.
“We have to improve. But very positive and hopefully no injuries and we prepare for Fulham.”
Hurzeler reaction coming up
Stick with us as our reporter at the Amex, Sam Morton, tracks down the boss. No doubt keen to annoy him with lots of transfer questions. Where’s Baleba? Is Facundo leaving? Where are the Greek lads? Where’s Tommy Watson? etc etc
And that's that
2-1. The whistle has gone and that brings Albion’s pre-season to an end. A solid 7 out of 10 for Brighton as goals from Georginio and Maxim De Cuyper sealed the win. Rogerio Oliveira da Silva did pull one back for the Germans and they could have had a couple more but for their wayward finishing. Brighton looked good going forward but Hurzeler will be concerned about gaps at the back. Brighton looked way to open at times and that’s what they will be working ahead of the Premier League opener against Fulham at the Amex Stadium next Saturday. De Cuyper impressed, Georginio is getting to grips with the CF role and Matt O’Riley is an increasing threat in behind. Player of the match though was Mats Wieffer for me. A great season ahead for the reluctant right back.
Doh! Bart...
2-1. Having praised Verbruggen's return... he's just let one squeeze under his body as Rogerio Oliveira da Silva fires home from an acute angle. Verbruggen should have had that. Wolfsburg are back in this one with around 10 to go.
Malick Yalcouye is on
Diego Gomez is taken off with 15 to go and is replaced by midfielder Yalcouye, who earlier this week was linked with a loan to Swansea.
De Cuyper off the mark
2-0. Brighton’s £16m summer signing from Club Brugge nets his first goal for the Seagulls as he fires home from a tight angle after excellent approach play from Van Hecke and Mats Wieffer.
Mat's great
Mats Wieffer struggled for Brighton last season with form and fitness. He started to shine in his new right back role towards the end and he’s looked great today. He’s going to be a huge player for Fabian Hurzeler this term.
Bart's back
1-0. Bart Verbruggen has been a welcome return for the Seagulls. The Dutch No 1 was down sharply to save a long range effort.
He's looked sharp today following his knee injury and should be between the sticks next week to face Fulham in the Premier League opener at the Amex.
Minteh close
Brighton unchanged for the second half. Minteh almost doubles the lead as he cuts in from the right but his close range effort was well blocked by the keeper. Ayari’s follow-up from the edge of the box was deflected wide.
Brighton 1-up at the break
Pretty good from Brighton. A very nice goal from Georginio but they have looked open at times and Wolfsburg will feel they could have had one or two at least. The link between Mitoma and De Cuyper on the left looks to be developing nicely and Wieffer will take some shifting as the first choice right back this term. Decent first 45 minutes from Albion.
Substitute options for Hurzeler
Still 1-0 at the Amex... Just a reminder of the starting XI and bench for Brighton today. Look forward to seeing young talents Harry Howell and Charlie Tasker later.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gomez; O'Riley, Minteh, Mitoma; Georginio.
Subs: McGill, Howell, Sima, Tasker, Oriola, Albarus, Nti, Slater, Simmond, Yalcouye
Very nice from Georginio
Brilliant from Georginio
1-0 to Brighton. A very tidy finish from Georginio after clever build-up play from Van Hecke and Ayari.
A great cross but it was all about the first touch for Georginio. That will do his confidence the world of good as he adapts to a new role.
Sima not Tzimas
Abdallah Sima is on the bench for the Seagulls today and not Stefanos Tzimas. Sima has recently been linked with Norwich City and Brentford. Tzimas featured from the bench for Brighton earlier in the behind closed doors friendly and was named on the "official team sheet" by mistake.
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.