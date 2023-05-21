For the first time ever, the Sussex seaside club will be competing in a European competition next season. Barring a miraculous goal difference collapse, Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be going toe-to-toe with some of the world’s biggest clubs in the Europa League.

Goals from teenager superstar Evan Ferguson and Pascal Groß sealed the club’s Euro dream against a dogged Southampton side, that nearly mounted a miraculous second-half fight-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how the players reacted, in interviews with the club on and off the pitch following the full-time whistle.

Alexis Mac Allister applauds the fans with family after Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 to secure European football for next season (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Club legend and captain Lewis Dunk said: "We've come a long way from where we were. I didn't think it could happen when I made my debut. We made it, we are in Europe so we're buzzing. A massive thank you [to the fans]. You stuck by me my whole career. You make noise home and away. We couldn't do it without you, so this is for you.

"If you told me when I first joined that this football club would be in Europe, I probably would have laughed at you. What a journey we've been on. The chairman has done an incredible job and built an incredible club. I've enjoyed the journey. It's been a pleasure. I'm one of the lucky ones who has been here the longest. I've been able to enjoy every moment of it. It's been a great ride.

"It's gonna be good fun [in Europe]. It's something you always want to do as a footballer and play at the highest level you can. As time goes on, you don't know if you are going to make it but thankfully we have done it as a group. A humble, well stuck together group has achieved something historic for this football club. It's been a pleasure to lead the boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versatile German international Groß – a vital cog in the Brighton machine – said: “It's a dream come true for all of us, the whole club. It's the best day in my football life. Thank you for all your support this season. Support us again on Wednesday and I hope it will be a really special night.

"We worked really hard this season. We've been climbing up the hill all year – so close to the target but so far away as well. I'm so glad we did it today. I think we were good most of the game. A little bit sloppy at the start of the second half. We deserved to win the game.

“The feeling is hard to describe for us and especially the fans who have been supporting us all year. I hope we can have some special nights."

Goalkeeper Jason Steele, who replaced Rob Sanchez as the number 1 half-way through the season, said: "It's incredible. I'm still lost for words really. I hope everyone's passport is in date. Your support is absolutely incredible. Enjoy the moment. We've got to kick on. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, said: "It's an amazing season. Not just for me but this club. It's amazing to get to Europe.

"We know that we need one more point to get to Europa League. We will try. The fans always supported me. I feel amazing at this club.”

Another key man, who could depart before next season, Moises Caicedo said: “Thank you to all the fans for your support. I am so happy for everything. This is amazing for us. Thank you so much, enjoy it.”