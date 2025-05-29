After finishing eighth in his first Premier League campaign, Fabian Hurzeler will be looking to achieve European football next term.
Brighton now know who they’ll be facing in the top flight for the 2025-26 campaign, with Sunderland the 20th and final team to confirm their spot.
A trip to the Stadium of Light will be on the cards for the first time since 2004 after the Black Cats secured promotion in the play-offs against Sheffield United.
Regis Le Bris’ men join Burnley and Leeds United in the Premier League following their impressive Championship campaigns.
After missing out on European football by eight points last term, there is expectations of a return to the elite competitions for the Seagulls.
But where could Brighton finish in the top flight next season?
We asked AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, what the final 2025-26 Premier League table will finish and if Albion could achieve a potential spot in Europe.
