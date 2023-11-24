Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace among host of Premier League clubs in race to sign teenage striker who is son of ex-Leeds United star
According to BBC Sport , Albion, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham are 'interested' in the 15-year-old starlet.
Feeney, who has also reportedly been tracked by Sheffield United and Everton, has made six appearances for the Irish League team and scored his first goal for the Glens last month.
The youngster is the son of former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney and should he go on to play for his national side he will become the fourth generation from the Feeney family to do so.
In June, he told the Belfast Telegraph: “My grandad is my biggest fan and always going on about playing for Northern Ireland so there’s a big family feel to it. I’m really enjoying the training (at the Academy) which is preparing me for a possible move across the water.
“As long as I get a cap I will be happy. It will be four generations of the family playing for Northern Ireland and it will be massive and emotional. My dad always goes on about his career so hopefully I can get more caps than him!”