Brighton are reportedly among a host of Premier League sides in a race to sign teenage Glentoran striker George Feeney.

Brighton are keen on teenage striker George Feeney, who is son of former Leeds United player Warren Feeney, pictured above. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

According to BBC Sport , Albion, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham are 'interested' in the 15-year-old starlet.

Feeney, who has also reportedly been tracked by Sheffield United and Everton, has made six appearances for the Irish League team and scored his first goal for the Glens last month.

The youngster is the son of former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney and should he go on to play for his national side he will become the fourth generation from the Feeney family to do so.

In June, he told the Belfast Telegraph: “My grandad is my biggest fan and always going on about playing for Northern Ireland so there’s a big family feel to it. I’m really enjoying the training (at the Academy) which is preparing me for a possible move across the water.