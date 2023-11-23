Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly received a warning from the Football Association after saying he does not like “80% of Premier League referees”.

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville believe Brighton will come away with a point away to Nottingham Forest.

Albion sit eighth in the Premier League with 19 points, six places, and six points better off than Steve Cooper's men but Roberto De Zerbi's side have not won in the English top-flight since late September.

The Tricky Trees picked up four points from a possible six against the Seagulls last season and beat them 3-1 at City Ground to help them stave off relegation to the Championship.

Now, ahead of Saturday's clash, former Forest midfielder Keane and Neville have given their predictions for this encounter.

“With Forest at home and Brighton’s 85% possession against Forest’s counterattack, I’m going to go for a 2-2 draw.”

Indeed, Brighton had 75% possession last time out against Forest but still came away with nothing from that game in April.

Neville added: “It’s a difficult one to call, but I’ll have to go 1-1."

A win for Brighton would reignite their charge to qualify for the Champions League next season, with the Sussex side currently seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.