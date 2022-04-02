Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter's frank advice for his strikers after stalemate with Norwich City

A missed Neal Maupay penalty was the best opportunity squandered, but Potter was able to take the positives from the stalemate.

Speaking after the game Potter said: “I appreciate how challenging the Premier League is. We don’t have any divine right to be in this league just because of who we are, we have to earn it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Performing well in the Premier League isn’t easy to do, and to be as dominant as we were today isn’t easy to do, so I think the players deserve some credit for that, because they restricted Norwich to just one counter-attack at the end.”

Tim Krul makes a save from Joel Veltman

The Seagulls’ boss also praised the home supporters: “We want to do better and make our supporters happy. I feel for our supporters because we haven’t really given them much in terms of results at home, goals and that type of thing. We’ve suffered a bit and they’ve suffered, but today I thought they were fantastic, they were really with us, so that gives me confidence going forwards.”

Speaking on his side’s struggle to score, having only netted once in their last seven games, Potter was frank. “Hit the target, simple as that," he said.

"The build-up suggests you’re getting there, and of course the longer you go you can hear the crowd [shout] shoot, shoot, shoot, and it’s a challenge for the players because sometimes it’s an opportunity to shoot, [but] maybe one more pass gets you in a better position, but if you miss the pass you should have shot.

"It affects the confidence, it affects the final bit, it’s the Premier League, and with Premier League defenders it isn’t so straightforward to create chances and score, but in terms of our intention over the game I thought it was really positive.”

“We’re seven points away from our record in terms of points tally and we’ve got eight games, so we need to try and get as many points as we can before the end of the season and then we can all sit down and assess how it’s gone.”

You can see our player ratings for the game here.

Have you seen? Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Norwich City 0: Seagulls waste an abundance of chances in stalemate with Canaries