Brighton and Hove Albion defender says current squad is the best he has seen since joining 11 years ago

Solly March of Brighton and Hove Albion heads and scores at the Select Car Leasing Stadium (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old made the comments after Brighton’s friendly against Reading on Saturday (July 23) at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - which Albion won 2-1 thanks to goals from Pascal Gross and March.

March said: “It’s the best squad for sure. We’ve had five or six players coming back from loan who have looked really good and want to be playing.

"You've already got boys here who want to be playing – hopefully it can be a good sign for another good year for the club.”

Manager Graham Potter currently has 31 players in his first team squad, after 6 players returned from loan spells last season, including January signing Deniz Undav.

March, who has been at the club since 2011, said the competition for places is a good thing – as it means everyone has got to be ‘on their toes’.

The midfielder said: “We’ve got a big squad, the biggest squad we’ve ever had. There’s two or three players in each position who can affect the game so everyone has got to be on their toes. The competition has been good, we all want to put in good performances.

“Training has been intense, the games have been intense and everyone is pushing each other. The new season is coming around quickly – we’ve got two more weeks and two more games until Manchester United.”

Brighton are still unbeaten in pre-season, following their 2-1 in Berkshire on Saturday, with Gross and March putting the Premier League side 2-0 early in the second half – before being pegged back by a penalty converted by Yakou Meite.

Talking about his goal, March said: “I’ve got to get in more positions like that, I can finish, so it’s about getting in the middle of the goal and hopefully I can take more opportunities.

“Everyone has put in the hard work, the running and effort you need in pre-season so far, but the bonus is putting in a few good performances.”

