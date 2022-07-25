Brighton’s player of the year continues to be linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s champions despite rejecting an initial £30m bid for the Spaniard.

Cucurella, 24, featured for Albion in the 2-1 preseason victory against Reading last Saturday and Potter insists his talented left-sided player is happy at the Amex.

“Yes, he’s happy, Potter told the Argus. “It’s not easy because there’s speculation and these things.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter always enjoys answering questions during transfer windows

“He is a human being and that is the challenge with footballers. When the window is open, you get linked with this and that.

“It is what it is. We have a lot of respect for Marc and we like him a lot and we are just helping him enjoy his football.”

Potter has already lost Yves Bissouma this window as the midfielder joined Tottenham in a £30m deal.

Albion have so far brought in Paraguay international Julio Enciso for £8.5m and attacker Simon Adingra who joined for £7m and was sent on loan to Union SG.

Albion continue to be linked with Austrian international Florian Grillitsch and Man United full-back Brandon Williams has also been mentioned, if Cucurella departs for City.

Potter however insists he’s happy with the progress his squad continues to make.

“We’re really happy with the squad. I said before that while the window’s open you have to be active, everybody does, but my job is always to help the guys who are here.

"You can see they are trying to do the things we are asking them. The effort is there and gives you something to work with.”