They were given an early advantage when Mason Holgate’s horrific challenge on Kaoru Mitoma resulted a red card for the defender.
Albion took full advantage with goals from Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck, Simon Andrinag, who got a brace, and an own goal.
Here is a gallery of pictures from the game.
1. Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Referee Stuart Attwell shows a yellow card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United, which is later upgraded to a red card after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Referee Stuart Attwell checks the VAR screen for a red card for Mason Holgate of Sheffield United (not pictured), which was later given during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Mason Holgate of Sheffield United looks dejected after being red carded after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)