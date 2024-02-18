BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion picture gallery: All the action including early red card and goals, goals, goals for the Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion hit five goals at Bramall Lane for the second time in a few weeks as they enjoyed a comprehensive win against Sheffield United.
By Mark Dunford
Published 18th Feb 2024, 16:11 GMT

They were given an early advantage when Mason Holgate’s horrific challenge on Kaoru Mitoma resulted a red card for the defender.

Albion took full advantage with goals from Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck, Simon Andrinag, who got a brace, and an own goal.

The 5-0 win took Roberto De Zerbi's men up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Here is a gallery of pictures from the game.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Referee Stuart Attwell shows a yellow card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United, which is later upgraded to a red card after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

1. Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Referee Stuart Attwell shows a yellow card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United, which is later upgraded to a red card after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

Referee Stuart Attwell checks the VAR screen for a red card for Mason Holgate of Sheffield United (not pictured), which was later given during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

2. Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League

Referee Stuart Attwell checks the VAR screen for a red card for Mason Holgate of Sheffield United (not pictured), which was later given during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

3. Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League

Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Mason Holgate of Sheffield United looks dejected after being red carded after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

4. Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Mason Holgate of Sheffield United looks dejected after being red carded after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

