Weir was appointed the new Albion technical director six weeks ago, having worked in the role in an interim capacity following Dan Ashworth's departure from the club in February.

In an interview with the Brighton and Hove Albion website, David Weir outlined the club’s transfer policy and goals for the future.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weir said: “We are not a club at the minute that’s going to buy ready-made top ten Premier League footballers, which is what we want to be as a football club.

Weir said he wants the club to gain a reputation as one that gives young players an opportunity to play in the top-flight of English football. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I think our model is more based around buying a little bit early and developing those players and sometimes loans are the best way of doing that.”

Weir said he wants the club to gain a reputation as one that gives young players an opportunity to play in the top-flight of English football.

However, he also stated that there was alterative pathways for younger players to get a chance in the first-team.

The 43-year-old explained: “We are fortunate that we have a manager that will give young players a chance such as Tariq Lamptey, Robert Sanchez and guys who have come in from a young age and been given an opportunity to play in the Premier League.

"Hopefully we will gain a reputation as a club that gives young players opportunities to play and develop in the Premier League, but that’s not the pathway for everyone. Some players need a step in between.

"Every player’s pathway is different, we look at every individual differently. We also have a pathway directly from the academy to the first team, it’s a big jump and players like Evan Ferguson and Jeremy Sarmiento have done it recently.

"That’s a benefit we have of coaches who know the under 23’s and 18’s squads. These players will get opportunities to train with the first team and that doesn't happen at every club.

Last season, the Seagulls achieved there highest ever finish in the top-flight, with a final-day victory over West Ham cementing ninth place for Graham Potter’s side.

This summer, Albion have sold their talismanic midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for a reported £35 million, and are likely to lose left-back Marc Cucurella to Manchester City.

However, Weir believes giving Albion players the opportunity to join teams bigger then Brighton is what helps the club attract players through the door.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Weir said: “It’s an important part of recruitment that players know they can leave the club to go on to bigger teams then Brighton.

“I think what we do is most important and if at some stage it is right for the club and the individual wants to leave – Then I think that will have to be a part of the process as well.

“It’s not something we want to do, we want to keep all our best players and be a club where people want to be.