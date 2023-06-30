NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

‘Untouchable’ – Levi Colwill offered new ‘long-term deal’ at Chelsea amid Brighton, Man City and Liverpool interest

Chelsea have reportedly offered Levi Colwill a new contract amid rumours linking the highly-regarded defender with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:39 BST

The Seagulls made a club-record '£40m proposal' for the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Amex.

The England under-21 international impressed for Albion as they secured European football for the first time and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colwill, who has also attracted interest from Treble-winners Manchester City and Liverpool, made 22 senior appearances in all competitions for Brighton during the 2022-23 campaign.

Most Popular

The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella claims the Blues have offered Colwill a ‘long-term deal’, but the defender wants to speak to new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino before deciding his future.

The Blues have a host of options in central defence – including £70m man Wesley Fofana, the evergreen Thiago Silva, and France international Benoît Badiashile – but Kinsella said Colwill does not want to play a ‘back-up’ role at Stamford Bridge next season.

Kinsella tweeted: “Exclusive: Levi Colwill has been offered a new long-term deal at Chelsea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It's a good offer but he won't sign anything until he speaks to Pochettino, needing assurances on his squad role.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Levi Colwill a new contract amid rumours linking the highly-regarded defender with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesChelsea have reportedly offered Levi Colwill a new contract amid rumours linking the highly-regarded defender with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Chelsea have reportedly offered Levi Colwill a new contract amid rumours linking the highly-regarded defender with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“Brighton are ready to break their transfer record for him”.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Kinsella’s claims, but added the Blues consider Colwill ‘untouchable’.

The Italian said the young gun will talk to Pochettino following his stint with England at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Romano tweeted: “Chelsea have submitted their first new contract bid to Levi Colwill. Long term deal proposed few days ago, as called by @NizaarKinsella. #CFC

“Colwill will not make any decision now, he wants to speak to Pochettino after U21 Euros.

“Chelsea consider Levi ‘untouchable’.”

Related topics:EnglandMauricio PochettinoBrightonMan CityLiverpoolChelseaBlues