Chelsea have reportedly offered Levi Colwill a new contract amid rumours linking the highly-regarded defender with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls made a club-record '£40m proposal' for the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Amex.

The England under-21 international impressed for Albion as they secured European football for the first time and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Colwill, who has also attracted interest from Treble-winners Manchester City and Liverpool, made 22 senior appearances in all competitions for Brighton during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella claims the Blues have offered Colwill a ‘long-term deal’, but the defender wants to speak to new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino before deciding his future.

The Blues have a host of options in central defence – including £70m man Wesley Fofana, the evergreen Thiago Silva, and France international Benoît Badiashile – but Kinsella said Colwill does not want to play a ‘back-up’ role at Stamford Bridge next season.

Kinsella tweeted: “Exclusive: Levi Colwill has been offered a new long-term deal at Chelsea.

“It's a good offer but he won't sign anything until he speaks to Pochettino, needing assurances on his squad role.

Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“Brighton are ready to break their transfer record for him”.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Kinsella’s claims, but added the Blues consider Colwill ‘untouchable’.

The Italian said the young gun will talk to Pochettino following his stint with England at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania.

Romano tweeted: “Chelsea have submitted their first new contract bid to Levi Colwill. Long term deal proposed few days ago, as called by @NizaarKinsella. #CFC

“Colwill will not make any decision now, he wants to speak to Pochettino after U21 Euros.