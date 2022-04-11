Brighton art show focuses on outsider artist Alan's shining talent

Alan Payler photo by Heather Hill

Under a Blue Sky runs from April 1-24, Wednesday to Sunday, at Phoenix Art Space, Brighton showcasing the work of Alan Payler, after he claimed first prize at Outside In’s National exhibition in 2019, alongside that of other artists who also attend the Community Art Project in Darlington.

Alan Payler’s work The Garden was selected from 90 exhibited works by a panel of judges including Grayson Perry and Cathie Pilkington.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside In’s National 2019 exhibition Environments attracted more than 900 submissions from across the globe.

Grayson Perry described The Garden as being “the work of art that most closely aligned with something I would be happy to make myself and gave me joy. Also, it was like something I had never seen before.”

This exhibition takes its name from another of Alan’s works, Blue Sky.

Director and founder of Outside In Marc Steene said: “Alan Payler is a remarkable artist whose work is worthy of serious scrutiny.

“The shimmering fields of colour he creates using a felt pen, the humblest of mediums, reveal a true creative intelligence.

“He is an artist of rare worth whose work lifts the spirits of all those fortunate enough to experience it and a much-needed tonic in the challenging times we have all been living through.”

Laurence Ward, who heads the community art project in Darlington, said the success resulted in the year finishing ‘on a real high note’ – but then the pandemic hit.

“We had to close in March 2020 and could not re-open until November albeit with only half our normal numbers. With so much uncertainty around future plans and opportunities, it was a massive boost to us to hear that Alan Payler’s Under a Blue Sky exhibition would be going ahead with a re-arranged date,” he explains.

Supporting the exhibition will be an engagement programme which will work to connect artists and audiences from the south to the north of England. This will also result in the charity exploring new ways, across digital and print, to extend its reach and overcome visitors’ barriers to arts engagement.

Outside In’s exhibition manager Charlotte Hanlon said: “Creating a strong connection between the show in Brighton and the studio in Darlington is an essential element of this exhibition.

“We plan to use technology to unite different people in different places allowing us to share the space and come together. This will include creating a virtual replica of the physical exhibition and hosting hybrid events which happen on and offline simultaneously. It is a really exciting and we are truly excited to share the work of this incredible studio.”

Marc added: “Outside In is a catalyst for change. The charity provides platforms for artists who face significant barriers to the art world due to health, disability, social circumstance or isolation.

“Through artist development, exhibitions and professional training it works to create a fairer art world by supporting artists, creating opportunities and influencing organisations.

“Founded in 2006 at Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, it has gone on to become an independent charity gaining National Portfolio Organisation status with Arts Council England.”

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022