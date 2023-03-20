Brighton CEO responds to Roberto De Zerbi's claim of 'wanting everything' as Seagulls push for Europe and FA Cup victory

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has labelled Roberto De Zerbi’s ambition for the club as ‘fantastic’ after the Albion boss said he wanted to win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

When asked whether he would prefer the FA Cup silverware or Champions League football, De Zerbi said he wanted both. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

De Zerbi made the comments following Brighton’s 5-0 win at home to Grimsby, booking their place in the FA Cup semi final for the third time in their history, thanks to goals from Denis Undav, Even Ferguson (2), Solly March and Karou Mitoma.

Alongside this cup run, Brighton are also pushing for Champions League qualification in the league. Currently sitting in seventh, De Zerbi’s side are six points off fourth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

When asked whether he would prefer the FA Cup silverware or Champions League football, De Zerbi said: “I can’t decide. I want everything. I want to fight in every competition. I don’t know what we will achieve. But I know very well we are ready to fight and to achieve our target.”

When asked for his reaction to this bold claim, Albion CEO Barber said he would be delighted with either accomplishment, but praised De Zerbi for his ambition.

Barber said to TalkSPORT: “Fantastic [on De Zerbi’s comments]. I would be delighted with both for sure. I would be delighted with one. We know have a lot of football still to play and there is nothing given out to us in March.

"We understand that. We are enjoying the season. We are playing some good football and being entertaining. It’ so far, so good. We are keeping our feet on the ground and hoping to work hard for the next two months.”

Brighton have only made the FA Cup final once in their history back in 1983 – losing 4-0 to Manchester United in a replay having drawn the original game 2-2.

Albion will face their 1983 final opponent in this year’s semis, after Erik ten Haag’s side knocked out Fulham with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

The Seagulls will take 34,000 fans to Wembley for the historic tie – which is expected to take place on Sunday, April 23.

Barber said: “It would have been incredible symmetry if we could have played them in the final. We are still very much looking forward to playing them in a semi-final. It’s going to be another special occasion for the club. It’s only the third time in our history, we have reached this stage of the competition.

