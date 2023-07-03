Brighton close to finalising deal for Ajax defender and Colwill pursuit begins to falter

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly renewed their interest in Ajax defender Calvin Bassey as an alternative to Chelsea’s Levi Colwilll.

According to journalist Marco Giordano, the Seagulls are close to finalising a a deal for the Nigerian defender, reported to be between £15-20m.

There is optimism from the club that a deal could be completed quickly, after Brighton decided to accelerate a move for the former Rangers man after struggling to secure a deal for Colwill, as Chelsea were reluctant to sell the 20-year-old.

Brighton have had two bids rejected for Colwill so far this summer, valued at £30m and £40m respectively.

The 23-year-old plays predominately as a centre-back, but can also operate on the left-hand side of defence. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

The Albion have been interested in Bassey for a long time, having been keen on signing the defender before he joined Ajax last summer from Rangers for £18.7million.

The 23-year-old plays predominately as a centre-back, but can also operate on the left-hand side of defence, potentially providing cover for Pervis Estupinan, who is the only recognised left-back at the club.