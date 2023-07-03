NationalWorldTV
Brighton close to finalising deal for Ajax defender and Colwill pursuit begins to falter

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly renewed their interest in Ajax defender Calvin Bassey as an alternative to Chelsea’s Levi Colwilll.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:39 BST

According to journalist Marco Giordano, the Seagulls are close to finalising a a deal for the Nigerian defender, reported to be between £15-20m.

There is optimism from the club that a deal could be completed quickly, after Brighton decided to accelerate a move for the former Rangers man after struggling to secure a deal for Colwill, as Chelsea were reluctant to sell the 20-year-old.

Brighton have had two bids rejected for Colwill so far this summer, valued at £30m and £40m respectively.

The 23-year-old plays predominately as a centre-back, but can also operate on the left-hand side of defence. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)The 23-year-old plays predominately as a centre-back, but can also operate on the left-hand side of defence. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
The 23-year-old plays predominately as a centre-back, but can also operate on the left-hand side of defence. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

The Albion have been interested in Bassey for a long time, having been keen on signing the defender before he joined Ajax last summer from Rangers for £18.7million.

The 23-year-old plays predominately as a centre-back, but can also operate on the left-hand side of defence, potentially providing cover for Pervis Estupinan, who is the only recognised left-back at the club.

Bassey scored once and provided five assists across 39 appearances for Ajax in all competitions last season, representing the club in the Champions League and Europa League.

