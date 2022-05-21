Brighton ‘close’ to two deals and starlet’s transfer stance

A look at all the latest Brighton transfer news and rumours as Graham Potter’s men look to bag a top-half finish.

Brighton are enjoying a fine season, and they head into the final weekend with a chance of securing a top-half finish.

The Seagulls are currently in 10th place ahead of their final game of the season - a home clash with West Ham United.

A draw will almost certainly be enough for Brighton to land a top-half finish with Brentford and Newcastle United - who both have inferior goal difference - currently two points worse off.

It would be a big achievement for Brighton, but either way, it has been a superb campaign for Graham Potter’s men, and Sunday’s clash will be an opportunity for fans to show their appreciation to the players and staff for their fine efforts.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Contract boosts

Brighton are set for a huge boost, with Danny Welbeck and Pascal gross close to new deals.

According to The Athletic, new deals are on the table and close to being agreed, with Welbeck out of contract this summer.

Gross is also out of contract, and his stay will be a huge boost for the Seagulls, with the German having impressed since his arrival in 2017.

Gross has made 32 appearances across all competitions this season, meanwhile, Welbeck has managed 26, scoring five times, including a superb effort last weekend.

Ferguson on Brighton opportunities

Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson has explained why he preferred the Seagulls over any possible Liverpool move, having already made a handful of senior appearances.

“It came down to the fact that if you come to Brighton it’s a pathway through. If you go to a team such as a Liverpool then they can buy a striker for £60m to £70m,” he said via SussexLive.