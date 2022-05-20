Brighton v West Ham: Is it on Sky Sports or BT Sport? kick-off time, referee and team news

The Seagulls have enjoyed a tremendous season, recording their highest points tally in the top-flight and their highest position in the Premier League.

A win over the Irons could propel Graham Potter’s charges into eighth should results go their way. The Seagulls currently sit tenth in the table with 48 points from 37 games.

The seventh-placed Hammers, meanwhile, could secure UEFA Europa League football for the second year running should they overcome Albion and beleaguered Manchester United fail to beat Crystal Palace.

Match action from Brighton's 1-1 draw at West Ham back in December. Picture by Getty Images

West Ham have already secured a place in next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round but another top-six finish is in reach.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium in the reverse fixture back in December.

Tomáš Souček’s early strike was cancelled out by Neal Maupay’s equaliser with just a minute of normal time remaining.

Team news

The Seagulls will be without four players for Sunday’s game at the Amex.

Tudor Baluta (ankle), Jakub Moder (cruciate ligament rupture), Enock Mwepu (groin) and Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh) have all been ruled out for the Albion.

The Hammers have just one player ruled out. Angelo Ogbonna will not travel to the Amex due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United will kick-off at the Amex on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm.

Is the match live on TV?

Albion's home game with the Irons has not been selected for television coverage in the UK.

Sky Sports has chosen to broadcast Brentford v Leeds United, Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City v Aston Villa.

Highlights of Brighton v West Ham will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day at 10.30pm on Sunday evening.

Match officials