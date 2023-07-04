The versatile defender’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of June after three years at the Amex Stadium, sparking rumours that the Dutchmen would leave the club on a free.
However, the 31-year-old has now pledged his allegiance to the Seagulls, which has pleased head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
De Zerbi told the club’s official website: “I am very pleased that he has extended his contract. He is a good example to the other players, and he will be a key and important player for us.”
Veltman is an Ajax academy graduate and made his first team debut in 2012, going onto play 246 games for the 36-time Eredivisie champions.
In his time there, Veltman would win the league three times, the KNVB Cup in 2019, finish as a runner-up in the Europa League in 2017 and reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.
Veltman has been a regular for Brighton in his three years at the club, playing as both a right-back and the right-sided centre back in a back three. He made 31 Premier League appearances last season, helping the Sussex side finish sixth and qualify for European football for the first time in their history.
In total, Veltman has made 106 appearances for the Albion since he joined from Ajax in 2020.