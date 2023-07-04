NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

'Started contacts' - Fabrizio Romano issues Levi Colwill and Calvin Bassey transfer update amid Brighton, Man City and Liverpool interest

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of defenders Levi Colwill and Calvin Bassey.
By Matt Pole
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST

The Seagulls reportedly made a club-record '£40m proposal' to Chelsea for Colwill, who spent last season on loan at the Amex.

The Blues rejected the offer from Albion, with the Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella claiming Chelsea have offered the 20-year-old a new ‘long-term deal’ at Stamford Bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colwill, who has also been linked with moves to Manchester City and Liverpool, reportedly wants to speak to new Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino before deciding his future.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Brighton are close to finalising a £15-20m deal for Ajax defender Bassey, according to journalist Marco Giordano.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is reportedly seen as a cheaper alternative to Colwill.

And Romano revealed the Seagulls have ‘already started contacts’ for Bassey, but a deal for Colwill looks ‘complicated’ as the Blues are not willing to sell the highly-regarded defender.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He tweeted: “Brighton have already started contacts for Calvin Bassey as new centre back. Levi Colwill deal looks complicated as Chelsea don't change their position: he's not for sale. #BHAFC

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of defenders Levi Colwill (right) and Calvin Bassey. Pictures courtesy of Getty ImagesTransfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of defenders Levi Colwill (right) and Calvin Bassey. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of defenders Levi Colwill (right) and Calvin Bassey. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images

“[Brighton boss Roberto] De Zerbi appreciates Bassey, waiting for Ajax to clarify potential asking price.”

Related topics:BrightonMan CityLiverpoolMauricio PochettinoThe BluesChelsea