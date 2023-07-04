Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of defenders Levi Colwill and Calvin Bassey.

The Seagulls reportedly made a club-record '£40m proposal' to Chelsea for Colwill, who spent last season on loan at the Amex.

The Blues rejected the offer from Albion, with the Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella claiming Chelsea have offered the 20-year-old a new ‘long-term deal’ at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill, who has also been linked with moves to Manchester City and Liverpool, reportedly wants to speak to new Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino before deciding his future.

Meanwhile, Brighton are close to finalising a £15-20m deal for Ajax defender Bassey, according to journalist Marco Giordano.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is reportedly seen as a cheaper alternative to Colwill.

And Romano revealed the Seagulls have ‘already started contacts’ for Bassey, but a deal for Colwill looks ‘complicated’ as the Blues are not willing to sell the highly-regarded defender.

He tweeted: “Brighton have already started contacts for Calvin Bassey as new centre back. Levi Colwill deal looks complicated as Chelsea don't change their position: he's not for sale. #BHAFC

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of defenders Levi Colwill (right) and Calvin Bassey. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images