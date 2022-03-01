Brighton director explains why controversial Albion attacker has contract terminated

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal with Albion in 2018 from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valla. He joined for a reported £860,000 after a productive spell where he scored 18 goals in 52 appearances.

Good Albion reads: Where Graham Potter and Eddie Howe rank in the list of highest paid Premier League managers

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then he has spent time out on loan with four clubs: Extremadura UD. CS Semelec, CS Barcelona and Quito.

Billy Arce signed for Brighton on a four year deal in 2018

He has never played for Brighton and while on loan at CS Barcelona he spent 20 days in prison and completed 50 hours of community service after a drink driving charge.

He returned to Albion in January, having completed the season with Quito in his native Ecuador.

Acting technical director David Weir said, "With the transfer window still open for various leagues until the end of February, we came to this agreement as it was to the benefit of both the player and the club.

"Billy was keen to play regular football and at this moment we are unable to give him that guarantee. We wish him well in his aim to achieve that and all the very best for the future."