Brighton duo called up by the Republic of Ireland as Aaron Connolly is omitted

Defender Shane Duffy and midfielder Jayson Molumby, who is on a season-long loan at Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion, have been named in the 25-man squad that will take on Belgium and Lithuania in a pair of international friendlies.

The Irish will welcome the world's number one team and the Lithuanians to the Aviva Stadium on March 26 and 29 respectively.

Connolly has struggled for goals since his loan move to Middlesbrough in January.

The 22-year-old has netted two goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Boro. Connolly was on the scoresheet in Middlesbrough's 2-0 victory at Birmingham City during midweek.

A heel problem caused him to miss Ireland's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg in November.

And Republic of Ireland manager Kenny revealed Connolly had been 'playing in a degree of pain' in recent weeks because of the injury.

Speaking to extra.ie after the squad announcement, the 50-year-old said: "Aaron missed the Spurs [FA Cup] game with a heel injury and he’s not been training but playing with a degree of pain.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly, who is on loan at Middlesbrough, has been left out of Stephen Kenny's 25-man Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images

"They’re obviously trying to get into the Premier League and are in the play-off positions so he’s not been able to train but is getting through matches and scored the other night.

"We’re not in a positive to let him come in for a week and not train, and maybe play. He and the medical team at Middlesbrough think he needs to sort his heel out and get ready."

